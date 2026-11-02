Two DeKalb County police officers were shot Sunday evening, November 1, while they were responding to a domestic incident along Bouldercrest Road SE, police said, per CNAW 2. DeKalb County Police Department Chief Greg Padrick said that officers responded to the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road SE around 6:30 pm EDT. The area is not far from the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Two DeKalb County police officers shot while responding to domestic incident; suspect in custody (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know about the shooting Officers arrived at the scene and encountered a 26-year-old man, identified as Demontavious Soho by 11Alive. The suspect opened fire on officers during the encounter at the door, forcing one officer to return fire.

Two officers were struck by gunfire. They are listed in stable condition at Grady Hospital, according to Padrick.

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Soho fled into a wooded area near the scene after the shooting. Police subsequently utilized surveillance camera systems at the apartment complex to take a clear look at the suspect and broadcast a lookout to assist in finding him. Soho was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition.

11Alive’s Cody Alcorn shared an update on X, writing, “Two DeKalb County officers were shot responding to a domestic incident tonight, Chief Gregory Padrick said. Both are stable. The suspect fled into woods before being captured. He also had a gunshot wound and is stable. At least one officer returned fire, Padrick said.”

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The circumstances around the shooting are now being investigated. Padrick thanked law enforcement partners for successfully getting a "dangerous person" off the streets. He also asked the community to keep the injured officers in their thoughts and prayers while they recover.

"We would like to ask for your thoughts and prayers for these officers as they recover," Padrick said.