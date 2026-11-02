Two DeKalb County police officers shot while responding to domestic incident; suspect in custody
The suspect opened fire on the DeKalb County police officers, forcing one officer to return fire.
Two DeKalb County police officers were shot Sunday evening, November 1, while they were responding to a domestic incident along Bouldercrest Road SE, police said, per CNAW 2. DeKalb County Police Department Chief Greg Padrick said that officers responded to the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road SE around 6:30 pm EDT. The area is not far from the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
What we know about the shooting
Officers arrived at the scene and encountered a 26-year-old man, identified as Demontavious Soho by 11Alive. The suspect opened fire on officers during the encounter at the door, forcing one officer to return fire.
Two officers were struck by gunfire. They are listed in stable condition at Grady Hospital, according to Padrick.
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Soho fled into a wooded area near the scene after the shooting. Police subsequently utilized surveillance camera systems at the apartment complex to take a clear look at the suspect and broadcast a lookout to assist in finding him. Soho was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition.
11Alive’s Cody Alcorn shared an update on X, writing, “Two DeKalb County officers were shot responding to a domestic incident tonight, Chief Gregory Padrick said. Both are stable. The suspect fled into woods before being captured. He also had a gunshot wound and is stable. At least one officer returned fire, Padrick said.”
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The circumstances around the shooting are now being investigated. Padrick thanked law enforcement partners for successfully getting a "dangerous person" off the streets. He also asked the community to keep the injured officers in their thoughts and prayers while they recover.
"We would like to ask for your thoughts and prayers for these officers as they recover," Padrick said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More