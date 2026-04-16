Lauren Bullis: 5 things about DHS staff from Atlanta killed in DeKalb County murders

Bullis was identified as one of the victims by DHS. “Lauren Bullis, a DHS employee, was shot and stabbed while she was walking her dog by a citizen naturalized by the [Joe] Biden administration.”

Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) staff member, was among the women killed in the series of attacks in DeKalb County, Atlanta , for which authorities arrested one Adon Abel. Two women were left dead and one man was seriously injured after Abel's spree.

“This horrific incident is a devastating loss for the entire DHS community,” the DHS statement continued. Here is all you need to know about Lauren Bullis.

Lauren Bullis: 5 things to know Bullis had multiple roles at DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG). She was an Auditor in the Office of Audits and as a Team Leader in the Office of Innovation. Bullis' LinkedIn profile states she's from Decatur, Georgia and lists her as an auditor for DHS. Bullis was killed while walking her dog. A GoFundMe was set up for her husband Jimmie. Bullis helped raise Jimmie's daughter, the page noted. “Lauren was the warmest and most welcoming human you'd ever be lucky to meet. She opened her home to many of us for holiday gatherings, tv nights, and potluck dinners. Her brightly colored hostess dresses usually matched the theme of the night and she'd always greet you with a hug and a smile. Her home was your home,” the page also read. Bullis is known for approaching her work with ‘integrity, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to excellence that strengthened our organization and the communities we serve,’ as per DHS. Bullis was lauded for bringing ‘warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues’ each day. Investigators had found Bullis in the Panthersville neighborhood. She had suffered gunshot and stab wounds and died at the scene, as per reports. After Bullis was identified as one of the women killed in the DeKalb County attacks, new DHS secretary Markwayne Mullin released a statement.

“On Monday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022. Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship,” he said, adding, "He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.”

Also Read | Kirk Moore: 5 things about Pauls Valley High School principal as video of him tackling shooter goes viral

The first victim was the other woman who remains unidentified. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds near a restaurant in the Decatur area. Though she was taken to a hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries. About an hour later, a 49-year-old homeless man who was sleeping outside of a grocery store in Brookhaven was shot multiple times. His condition remains critical.