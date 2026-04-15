Kirk Moore: 5 things about Pauls Valley High School principal as video of him tackling shooter goes viral

Kirk Moore, the principal of Pauls Valley High School, Oklahoma , is being hailed a hero after new video showed him tackling the shooter before they opened fire. The video was obtained by a KFOR reporter, but quickly went viral, with many praising Moore's actions.

He had tackled the former student who had entered school carrying a gun, on April 7. In the footage, a man can be seen entering the lobby with what appears to be a gun. At least two other people are seen in the lobby. Moore is then seen running in and tackling him.

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Then, another school employee can be seen walking in to help and take the gun away from the ex-student. During the course of the event, Moore suffered a gunshot to his leg but survived.

Victor Hawkins has been accused of the shooting and is facing felony charges of shooting with the intention of killing and pointing a firearm. He also faces charges including misdemeanor counts of carrying a weapon into a public assembly.

As state officials have hailed Kirk Moore a hero, here's all you need to know about the Pauls Valley High School principal.

Kirk Moore: 5 things about Pauls Valley school principal Kirk Moore also studied at the Pauls Valley High School, before becoming the school principal. As per his Facebook profile, he went to school there in 1984. Moore's Facebook profile indicates he's engaged, and his family includes daughter McKenzie Moore and son Tyson Moore. Erin Wallace is also listed as a daughter, while Clint Moore is listed as his brother, and Linda as his mother. One Carolyn Staggs Stalcup is listed as a ‘family member’ on the profile. Moore is healing after the shooting, and in a statement indicated that he was looking forward to returning to work. “Words alone cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from the Pauls Valley community. I am forever grateful for the support I am receiving from those close to me, as well as new friends who have wished me well in their prayers. This support is the reason I am healthy and recovering today,” the statement from Moore read. Many of Moore's former students and old friends had words about praise about the man. "If some student was to get harmed, he would definitely take a bullet for him. I believe that," a former student told KSL. A childhood friend remarked “He's a hero. He wasn't thinking about himself. He was thinking about the kids.” Moore's own Facebook bio gives an insight into his mind and people he idolizes. The Oklahoma school principal has a quote by John Wayne, known for playing tough characters in Hollywood Westerns. “Life is tough, its even tougher if you're stupid,” the quote put up on his social media profile reads. Moore, in the rest of his statement released after the shooting, said “Pauls Valley schools are safe communities unaccustomed to the type of threat we witnessed on Tuesday. Nevertheless, like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessments of threats. I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to come to me on Tuesday.”

He added, “My sincere thanks to the Pauls Valley police and fire departments, as well as the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and ATF agents who responded to provide support. I am especially proud of the Pauls Valley alumni among this group who so selflessly serve our community and demonstrate the values of our school every day,” continuing, “I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible so that I may continue my life’s work educating the next generation of Oklahoma leaders. Until then, my thoughts are with our outstanding students, safe today in the arms of their families and friends.”

Meanwhile, Hawkins, 20, told investigators he wanted his own school shooting "like the Columbine shooters did."