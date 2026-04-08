Pauls Valley High School: Shooting in Oklahoma leaves one injured; first details on shooter
A shooting at Pauls Valley High School at North St, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, left one person injured.
A shooting at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma on Tuesday left one person injured. The incident took place at 601 North St, Pauls Valley, as per reports.
The Paul Valley Public Schools was placed on lockdown as a result. The Garvin County emergency manager confirmed that no one was killed in the incident, as per a local report. Officials also confirmed that no children were hurt during the shooting.
A helicopter was requested for the scene in order to transport the person injured, reports further detailed.
Pauls Valley High School shooting: First details on shooter
Officials confirmed that the shooter was detained after one person was left injured in the Oklahoma incident. However, no further information about the shooter was made available to the public immediately.
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“Law enforcement responded promptly and secured the scene. There is no ongoing threat at this time. Suspect has been detained,” the sheriff's office said as per a local report.
Meanwhile, several people expressed concerns as a massive police presence was seen in the area.
Pauls Valley High School shooting: Report sparks concerns
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the school. “What is happening at High school? Large police presence and fire and ambulance,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another said “School shooting. Coach Moore tackled shooter and took bullet to the leg. All students are safe and shooter is in custody.” Yet another commented “Principle shot is what I WAS TOLD.”
However, these claims of who'd been shot could not be verified. There's no official confirmation on who the adult victim is. The condition of the injured person remains unknown.
An individual expressed concern and wrote “Please pray for Pauls valley schools.” Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne, Oklahoma, also issued a statement amid the shooting there. “MidAmerica Technology Center is currently safe. We are actively monitoring the situation and are in communication with Pauls Valley law enforcement as we await further instructions. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” they wrote to assure people.
A a reunification center for parents is being set up at the school gym. They can pick up their children from there, in the wake of the shooting. After school programs have reportedly been canceled and buses are on hold. Parents have been asked to pick up their children from school even as law enforcement presence has led to the closure of some roads in the vicinity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More