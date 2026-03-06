Oklahoma tornado tragically kills mother, daughter in Major County: Severe weather warning issued
A tragic tornado claimed the lives of a mother and daughter in western Oklahoma as severe storms impacted the region.
Oklahoma tornado: A mother and her daughter tragically lost their lives on Thursday night in western Oklahoma when their vehicle was impacted by a tornado, coinciding with the onset of a two-day severe storm outbreak affecting the Plains and Midwest.
The mother-daughter duo was traveling near State Highway 60 and 243 road, situated west of Fairview, Oklahoma, when the tornado struck, as per Major County Sheriff Tony Robinson to CNN.
Governor Kevin Stitt pays condolences
Governor Kevin Stitt offered his condolences to the bereaved family on X early Friday morning.
“Severe weather struck Major County last night and tragically claimed the lives of a mother and daughter. I am praying for the family as they grieve this tragic loss, as well as all those impacted by the storms,” the Governor wrote.
“More weather risks are expected across Oklahoma this weekend. Please stay weather aware and follow guidance from local officials to keep your family safe,” he added.
Oklahoma tornado: A look at warnings and damage
A tornado warning was issued for a portion of Major County between 8 and 9 p.m. CT. Additionally, the storms caused a semi-trailer to overturn in the county, which is located approximately 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, according to information provided by the National Weather Service.
On Thursday night, storms resulted in a total of seven tornado reports spanning from the Texas Panhandle to south-central Kansas. Additionally, hail measuring the size of golf balls or larger struck the area.
In Grant County, Oklahoma, a tornado uprooted trees, damaged power lines, and caused structural damage, as per reports from the weather service.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a minimum of four tornadoes made landfall in western Oklahoma, mainly affecting Grant and Alfalfa counties, resulting in damage.
Severe storms swept across the state on Thursday evening and continued into the early hours of the morning. Multiple storm chasers experienced vehicle accidents in northwest Oklahoma during the nighttime storm event, as per emergency management officials.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti
