Oklahoma tornado path: Cleo Springs, Goltry, Fairview, Enid on alert as large wedge does damage
Oklahoma tornado warning: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman issued a tornado warning Thursday
Oklahoma tornado warning: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman issued a tornado warning Thursday night for southeastern Alfalfa County and northeastern Major County as a dangerous storm moved across northwestern Oklahoma. The warning remains in effect until 9:30 PM CST after radar detected strong rotation in a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.
Large wedge tornado confirmed near Cleo Springs
Storm spotters have confirmed a large wedge tornado on the ground near Cleo Springs, Oklahoma. According to News 9 live storm spotters, the tornado was moving northeast toward Goltry while producing significant hail.
Ping-pong ball–sized hail has also been reported in the area as the storm continues to move through the region.
Storm movement and affected locations
At approximately 8:58 PM CST, the storm was located about four miles north of Cleo Springs and moving northeast at roughly 25 mph.
Communities in the potential path of the storm include Helena, Cleo Springs, Goltry, and Aline, with residents urged to remain alert as the system tracks through the region. Nearby areas, including Fairview and Enid, are also closely monitoring the storm’s movement.
Hazards reported by the National Weather Service
The NWS warned that the storm poses a serious threat due to both the tornado and large hail.
According to the agency, flying debris could pose a significant danger to anyone caught outdoors. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, vehicles and windows may sustain damage. Tree damage is also likely.
Emergency safety guidance for residents
Officials are urging residents in the affected areas to take shelter immediately.
People should move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Anyone outdoors, in vehicles or in mobile homes should seek the nearest substantial shelter to avoid flying debris.
Authorities emphasized that the situation remains active and dangerous as the confirmed tornado continues moving across the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
