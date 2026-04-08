Stanislaus County ICE shooting: First details on suspect emerge after officer-involved incident

A shooting involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents happened on Tuesday morning in Stanislaus County, California. The incident forced officials to close several entry and exit ramps on Interstate 5, causing heavy traffic in the area. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington (REUTERS)

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement was not involved in the incident. A suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment following the shooting.

The closures are centered around Interstate 5 and Sperry Avenue near Patterson and are expected to remain in place throughout the day, with authorities warning commuters of significant delays.

What led to the shooting According to NBC News, ICE officers were trying to arrest a man during a targeted vehicle stop when the shooting took place. The man has been identified as Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez.

According to a statement from acting ICE director Todd Lyons, Hernandez is a member of the 18th Street Gang and is wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder. However, this information could not be independently verified.

Lyons said, "As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over."

He added, "Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public."

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital, but officials have not shared details about his condition or injuries.

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Investigation and response The FBI and other law enforcement officials were present at the scene after the shooting.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office first shared information about the incident at around 8:30am confirming that no local officers were involved. Authorities also asked drivers to expect “significant delays” and avoid the area.

The FBI’s office in Sacramento said it is responding to the shooting in Patterson, California, and that the investigation is still at an early stage.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and are grateful for the Patterson community’s continued patience and support," the FBI said.

ICE under scrutiny The shooting happened at a tense time for the agency. The Department of Homeland Security has been in a shutdown for nearly two months after its funding ended on February 13 and Congress has still not reached an agreement on what to do next.

Democrats have been asking for changes to ICE after two US citizens were shot and killed during a surge of federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this year. These incidents led to protests across the country, especially after videos recorded by bystanders appeared to contradict ICE’s version of events.

Congress is currently on break and is expected to return on Friday.