What happened at Carson High School today? Police probe sparks lockdown on campus; first details

Carson High School in Carson, Los Angeles County, California has been placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigated an ongoing situation. No details on what happened at the school was provided in the update. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Officials confirmed that all students are safe and accounted for, and the lockdown was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. As of now, the police has not talked about any threat to the campus.

Details on the investigation is expected to be released in the next hours. The precautionary lockdown, meanwhile, continues.