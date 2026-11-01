Woman declared brain dead after being stabbed in neck while jogging on Brooklyn bike path; hunt on for suspect
A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life after someone stabbed her in the neck while she was running along a Brooklyn bike path.
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help gathering information on a shocking attack on a 28-year-old woman, who is fighting for her life after someone stabbed her in the neck while she was running along a Brooklyn bike path Friday night, October 30. Officers responded to the bike path near the intersection of Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn around 8:16 pm, according to preliminary information from the NYPD.
Police sources have said that the woman has been declared brain dead, according to the New York Post. The police identified the victim as Katie Suarez, per the outlet.
Suarez’s father went looking for her and found her on the path. She was found in the grass with a stab wound.
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Police sources told Fox 5 NY that Suarez was running along the pedestrian path when she was attacked. The path runs near the Belt Parkway
The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, by paramedics. She was listed in critical condition.
NYPD seeking the public’s help
The NYPD shared a statement on X, saying, “The NYPD is seeking information on an incident that occurred last night around 8 p.m. near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street in Bath Beach/ Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. A 28-year-old woman was jogging eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway when she sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.”
“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips,” it added.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive. A police source told the New York Post that the attack appeared to be random.
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“NYPD taking this very seriously and have many of our speciality teams out last night and all of today, including scuba, aviation, K9s, and drones,” a police spokeswoman said, per the New York Post.
Detectives with the 62nd Precinct continue to investigate the attack. No arrests have been made yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More