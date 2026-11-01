Woman declared brain dead after being stabbed in neck while jogging on Brooklyn bike path; hunt on for suspect

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help gathering information on a shocking attack on a 28-year-old woman, who is fighting for her life after someone stabbed her in the neck while she was running along a Brooklyn bike path Friday night, October 30. Officers responded to the bike path near the intersection of Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn around 8:16 pm, according to preliminary information from the NYPD. Woman declared brain dead after being stabbed in neck while jogging on Brooklyn bike path (Pexel - representational image)

Police sources have said that the woman has been declared brain dead, according to the New York Post. The police identified the victim as Katie Suarez, per the outlet.

Suarez’s father went looking for her and found her on the path. She was found in the grass with a stab wound.

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Police sources told Fox 5 NY that Suarez was running along the pedestrian path when she was attacked. The path runs near the Belt Parkway

The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, by paramedics. She was listed in critical condition.

NYPD seeking the public’s help The NYPD shared a statement on X, saying, “The NYPD is seeking information on an incident that occurred last night around 8 p.m. near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street in Bath Beach/ Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. A 28-year-old woman was jogging eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway when she sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.”

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips,” it added.