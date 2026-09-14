Houston , Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal arrived in Houston on Sunday to represent India at the G20 Energy Ministers' meeting, being held at a time when crude supplies across the world are under considerable strain due to wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Minister Manohar Lal arrives in Houston for G20 Summit; lauds diaspora, Hindi heritage

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India's Consul General in Houston, C Manjunath, received the minister at the airport.

The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance, scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday under the US G20 Presidency, will feature key global leaders including US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and White House official Jarrod Agen.

On the eve of the ministerial summit, the Indian diaspora organised a public reception in honour of the minister at India House on Sunday evening.

Addressing a diverse cross-section of professionals, entrepreneurs, students and cultural leaders including representatives from regional associations such as HARIT , ICC, IACCGH and SEWA Minister Manohar Lal praised the community for preserving its strong cultural connection with India while contributing significantly to the social and economic fabric of the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} Consul General Manjunath delivered the formal welcome address, highlighting the minister's decade-long record of public governance and citizen-centric leadership in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consul General Manjunath delivered the formal welcome address, highlighting the minister's decade-long record of public governance and citizen-centric leadership in India. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Manohar Lal participated in a literary gathering co-hosted by the Consulate General of India, Houston, and the International Hindi Association to mark Hindi Diwas 2026.

Highlighting the richness, inclusivity and global reach of Hindi, the minister urged Indian-Americans to actively preserve and promote their native linguistic heritage abroad to keep future generations anchored to their roots.

As part of his official itinerary on the sidelines of the summit, the minister also visited NASA's Johnson Space Centre. Space Centre Houston President and CEO William T Harris personally guided the delegation through the facility, followed by talks on expanding bilateral strategic cooperation in the space sector and space-based technologies.

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At the Consulate premises, the minister launched CGI Houston's participation in the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign by planting a tree sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" movement, urging the diaspora to incorporate environmental responsibility into daily life under the theme "Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat."

During the three-day G20 Energy Ministerial, Manohar Lal is scheduled to participate in core sessions focused on energy security and affordable baseload power, permitting and regulatory efficiency, and critical minerals and resilient supply chains. The Indian delegation will advocate pragmatic, technology-neutral pathways to modern infrastructure while sharing domestic reforms to streamline permitting processes and diversify critical mineral supply lines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.