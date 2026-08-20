Minneapolis ‘killings’ claims spark serial killer fears as third body found in three days; one person identified

Three bodies have been found in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in three days, sparking fears of a serial killer being on the loose.

Three bodies have been found in Minneapolis in three days, sparking serial killer fears. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Citizen App shared a video and noted “The deceased were found in or near various waterways this week. Officials say the incidents are unrelated.”

As per reports, the latest discovery was on August 19 near the Stone Arch Bridge in the city. The University of Minnesota Police Department found a body near the bridge but did not reveal the circumstances leading up to the person's death.

Minneapolis deaths: All about the other bodies found

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{{^usCountry}} The first body was found on Saturday at 6pm, in a wooded area near the East River Flats park, which is close to the Mississippi river. Meanwhile, the second body was found on Sunday at 11:30am near the shoreline of Bde Maka Ska Lake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first body was found on Saturday at 6pm, in a wooded area near the East River Flats park, which is close to the Mississippi river. Meanwhile, the second body was found on Sunday at 11:30am near the shoreline of Bde Maka Ska Lake. {{/usCountry}}

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As per The Minnesota Star Tribune, “The body was found in a severe state of decomposition, according to a statement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.”

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The woman found on Saturday has been identified as Karen Lynn Sognesand, a 56-year-old from Maple Grove. An obituary for the deceased said “The most loving, caring, daughter, sister and friend has left us too soon. Her struggle with mental health and the loss of her dad was just too much.”

A cause for death has not been given yet and authorities are not currently speculating if the deaths are related. They have not stated whether the three bodies are linked to a crime.

Minneapolis man found dead in Inner Grove Heights

Another body was found, but not in Minneapolis. This was in Inner Grove Heights, about 19 miles away from Minneapolis. However, the victim was a Minneapolis man.

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The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is reportedly seeking help as they probe the death of Timothy Standish Jr., a 40-year-old from the Stevens Square neighborhood, who was found dead in the Mississippi River.

Minneapolis deaths spark serial killer fears

The discovery of the bodies has sparked ‘serial killer’ fears in Minneapolis. To be sure, there is no official confirmation of the deaths being linked and a serial killer being on the loose in the Minnesota city.

“Unfortunately, three bodies have been found in the same area of Minneapolis in the last three days and i'm pretty sure we have a serial killer. So yeah, that's what's going on,” one wrote. Another asked “Does Minneapolis have a serial killer?”.

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Yet another remarked “I’m not sure if anybody knows this because the local media isn’t saying it but there’s a serial killer on the loose and there’s been five bodies found in the last couple of days and that’s just this week last week. There was 6 pound they’re not saying anything, but it’s out there. Stay safe. One women was a Middle Ages white women.”

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One person further said “Yeah there is definitely a serial killer on the loose in Minneapolis and not a damn thing done about it.” Meanwhile, a person shared an alternate reason for the bodies turning up, saying “It’s more likely that bodies are showing up bc of low water levels in addition to the water warming up than bc there’s a serial killer.”

At this moment, all conversations about a serial killer remain purely speculative as authorities have not linked the three bodies.