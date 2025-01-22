‘Missing’ constitution on White House site sparks debate on social media

A curious discovery on the White House website has sparked widespread speculation and concern among social media users. Several users noted on Tuesday that the US Constitution, traditionally featured on the government's official site, appeared to be missing just one day after President Donald Trump took ofice. The empty viewing stand in front of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

The official page on the Constitution currently leads to a "404 - Page Not Found" error on the White House website. This has fueled speculation among social media users about the Trump administration's stance on the nation’s founding legal framework.

The constitution page on White House's site leads to a error page

While the White House has yet to issue a formal statement explaining the issue, the absence of the US Constitution from the website has been met with immediate attention across various social media platforms.

One X user posted a screenshot of the error on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking, "Random question here... but what does it mean when the US constitution has been taken off the government's website?"

Another user expressed concerns, saying, "The US government website's constitution section currently turns up as a 404 error. I have little doubt this is a coincidence and expect to see it changed or potentially removed/doctored."

The issue comes amidst rising concerns regarding President Trump’s approach to the US Constitution. Several critics, including German Ambassador to the US, Andreas Michaelis, have raised alarms about Trump's intentions to challenge the nation’s founding document. In a recent report to Berlin, Ambassador Michaelis warned that Trump’s presidency could undermine the system of democratic checks and balances that have traditionally been in place.

Ambassador Michaelis wrote that he anticipates President Trump will seek to concentrate power in the executive branch, at the expense of Congress and the states. He described Trump’s agenda as a "maximum concentration of power in the hands of the president," potentially diminishing the independence of the legislative branch, law enforcement, and media. Michaelis also warned that Trump’s policy of "maximum disruption" could lead to a redefinition of the US constitutional order, marking a dramatic shift in the political landscape.

Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship

Minutes after being sworn in as US President, Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship, a now that has been dubbed unconstitutional by critics. A coalition of Democratic-leaning states launched legal action Tuesday seeking to block Donald Trump's plan.

The lawsuit filed by 18 states, including California and New York, comes the day after Trump took office and quickly unveiled a phalanx of executive orders he hopes will reshape American immigration.