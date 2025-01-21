Does it even matter that Trump ditched Bible for his oath? Here's what US Constitution says

President Donald Trump, during his swearing-in ceremony, kept his left hand at his side instead of placing it on one of the two Bibles held by his wife, Melania. Seeing this, many critics have raised their eyebrows and questioned whether this is even valid. Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible.(AFP)

According to Article II of the US Constitution, the president must take an oath of office, stating, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The Constitution’s provisions on religious freedom also stipulate that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

ALSO READ| Did Trump ditch sacred tradition of placing hand on the Bible during swearing-in? Details here

In other words, there is no need to use a Bible or any kind of religious book in order for the oath to be considered valid. It is enough to take the oath in words; there is no need to have a particular paper. Those public officials and civil servants also observe similar practices when they are taking their oaths of office.

Trump’s swearing-in without Bible sparked mixed reactions

While some netizens saw it as a slight to evangelical Christians who have strongly supported him, others believed it was unintentional. The Onion, a satire site, humorously claimed that a “confused Trump” autographed the Bible before handing it back to Chief Justice John Roberts.

Traditionally, US presidents have placed their left hand on a Bible while raising their right hand to take the oath. George Washington, in 1789, used a Bible borrowed from a Masonic Lodge.

ALSO READ| Melania Trump's inauguration outfit costs a fortune, and netizens are going into a spiral over it

However, some presidents, like Thomas Jefferson, Calvin Coolidge, and Theodore Roosevelt, opted not to use a Bible. John Quincy Adams interestingly swore on a book of the law.

President Lyndon Johnson used a Catholic missal book after John F. Kennedy’s assassination.