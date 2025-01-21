Donald Trump ends birthright citizenship: How will it affect Indians in America?

US President Donald Trump began his tenure on Monday with a flurry of major executive orders and directives covering topics ranging from energy to criminal pardons and immigration. US President Donald Trump gestures on the day he signs the freedom of speech executive order during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of his second presidential term in Washington on January 20, 2025.(Reuters)

Trump pardoned about 1,500 people who stormed the US Capitol in 2021, declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, withdrew the US from the Paris climate deal, designated criminal cartels as terrorist organisations and also signed an order to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-permanent residents.

The decision to end automatic birthright citizenship marks a major shift in the US immigration policy. The decision could hurt millions of Indians in America who are living there on temporary visas.

Also Read | Birthright citizenship, Paris treaty, death penalty: Donald Trump's key executive orders on day 1 at White House

The decision, set to take effect in 30 days, is also expected to be susceptible to a legal challenge. Immigration advocates in New Hampshire have already filed a lawsuit against it just hours after Trump signed the executive order to end birthright citizenship.

What is birthright citizenship?

Birthright citizenship is the legal principle that children acquire citizenship of the country in which they were born, regardless of their parents' nationality or immigration status.

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution — adopted in 1868 after the Civil War to clarify the status of formerly enslaved people — has long been read as giving citizenship to nearly all babies born on US soil.

It says that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

In 1898, a US Supreme Court judgment held that a man born in the US to Chinese parents who were permanent residents but ineligible for citizenship was nevertheless entitled to full legal status, according to Bloomberg.

What does Trump's order say?



Trump’s executive order declares that babies born in the US will not be recognised as citizens by his government once the order kicks in, provided neither parent is a US citizen.

The Trump administration argues that the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution has been wrongly interpreted and turns on what it means to be “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Also Read | US to impose 100% tariffs on India? Donald Trump warns BRICS nations

"…But the Fourteenth Amendment has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States. The Fourteenth Amendment has always excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” the order signed by Trump read.

According to Bloomberg, some conservatives in the US have argued that this language should be interpreted to exclude people who illegally enter the country.

Impact on Indian-Americans

According to the latest Census, there are over 5.4 million Indians in the United States, making up approximately 1.47% of the US population. Two-thirds are immigrants, while 34% are US-born.

If Trump's move is implemented, children born to Indian citizens who are living in the country on temporary work visas or tourist visas would no longer automatically receive citizenship.

The executive order also aims to end the practice of birth tourism in the country. Birth tourism refers to a practice where a woman travels to the United States to have a child in the country, who would automatically get US citizenship.

Mexican and Indian families are reportedly among the highest percentage of people who use this route to get automatic citizenship for their children, according to The Indian Express.