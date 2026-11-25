A search is underway for six people after a Cessna aircraft crashed into waters northeast of Horn Island off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The US Coast Guard is leading a multi-agency operation after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost communication with the plane carrying four adults and two children.
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What happened?
The US Coast Guard said it received a distress call at about 3:45pm local time after the FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft.
Preliminary radar data showed the Cessna descending at approximately 10,000 feet per minute before communication was lost.
Search crews responding to the scene have recovered three life jackets, a life raft and the aircraft’s cabin. Officials have not located the six people aboard, and the search remained active Tuesday evening.
The Coast Guard said it is working with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders to search the waters surrounding Horn Island.
Officials have not released the identities of those aboard the aircraft. They have however confirmed that there were four adults and two children, ages 8 to 10 aboard the flight when it took off.{{/usCountry}}
Officials have not released the identities of those aboard the aircraft. They have however confirmed that there were four adults and two children, ages 8 to 10 aboard the flight when it took off.{{/usCountry}}
This is a developing story and will be updated.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.