A search is underway for six people after a Cessna aircraft crashed into waters northeast of Horn Island off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A search is underway for six people after a Cessna aircraft crashed into waters northeast of Horn Island. (Representational) (Unsplash ) more less

The US Coast Guard is leading a multi-agency operation after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost communication with the plane carrying four adults and two children.

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What happened?

The US Coast Guard said it received a distress call at about 3:45pm local time after the FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft.

Preliminary radar data showed the Cessna descending at approximately 10,000 feet per minute before communication was lost.

Search crews responding to the scene have recovered three life jackets, a life raft and the aircraft’s cabin. Officials have not located the six people aboard, and the search remained active Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard said it is working with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders to search the waters surrounding Horn Island.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not released the identities of those aboard the aircraft. They have however confirmed that there were four adults and two children, ages 8 to 10 aboard the flight when it took off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not released the identities of those aboard the aircraft. They have however confirmed that there were four adults and two children, ages 8 to 10 aboard the flight when it took off. {{/usCountry}}

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This is a developing story and will be updated.