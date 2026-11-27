Mississippi's incoming Democratic Senator Scott Colom has called for tighter scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme, arguing that American workers should have better opportunities to secure high-skilled jobs currently being offered to overseas professionals.

Mississippi’s incoming Democratic Senator Scott Colom called for closer scrutiny of H-1B visas and more training for US workers, arguing that Americans should have better access to specialist technology jobs (REUTERS) more less

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Speaking at his first town hall since winning election on Tuesday, Colom said the US needed stronger border controls and a greater focus on developing domestic talent.

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"I believe in a secure border. I believe that we need to know who is in our country," he said.

He also took a firm position on H-1B visas, which allow US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised occupations, generally requiring at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent expertise.

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Colom says American workers should get priority

{{^usCountry}} Colom argued that technology companies should do more to train American workers rather than routinely looking abroad to fill specialist positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colom argued that technology companies should do more to train American workers rather than routinely looking abroad to fill specialist positions. {{/usCountry}}

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"You probably haven’t heard a Democrat say this," he said, before highlighting technology jobs offered by Microsoft.

"But when it comes to H-1B visas, I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering."

He added: "We need to make sure people in America are getting the training and experience so they can get those jobs. Too often what we’ve done is try to find other people in other countries to get those jobs."

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Colom recently defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a closely contested election, becoming Mississippi's first Democratic US senator since the 1980s and its first Black senator since Reconstruction.

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What is the H-1B visa programme?

The H-1B scheme enables American businesses to employ foreign professionals in specialised fields, particularly science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The programme generally has an annual cap of 65,000 new visas, alongside an additional 20,000 places for eligible workers holding advanced degrees from US universities. Certain universities and other qualifying employers are exempt.

Supporters argue that the scheme helps businesses address shortages of skilled workers and recruit expertise that may not be readily available in the domestic workforce.

However, critics believe some employers use the programme to access cheaper overseas labour at the expense of American employees.

Trump administration steps up scrutiny of H-1B hiring

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The debate has gained momentum under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for changes to the visa system.

During his first term, Trump introduced the 'Buy American and Hire American' agenda, directing federal agencies to explore reforms that would prioritise the most highly skilled and highest-paid H-1B applicants.

In 2020, he argued that the programme should support top talent rather than become an inexpensive labour source.

"H1-Bs should be used for top, highly paid talent to create American jobs, not as inexpensive labor program to destroy American jobs," Trump said.

The administration has also targeted Microsoft's foreign-worker sponsorship practices. In October, the company was suspended from a federal programme used to sponsor foreign workers, including certain H-1B holders, for permanent residency.

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Vice President JD Vance accused Microsoft of laying off American employees while benefiting from thousands of H-1B visas, although he did not provide evidence that foreign workers had replaced those made redundant.

H-1B restrictions attract support from Democrats too

Calls for tighter H-1B regulations are not limited to Republicans. Several prominent Democrats have also questioned whether the programme adequately protects American workers.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley introduced bipartisan legislation seeking H-1B reforms in 2007.

The two lawmakers argued in 2017 that the programme was designed to address shortages in the highly skilled American workforce, not displace domestic employees.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has supported changes to the system, while Senator Bernie Sanders criticised what he described as widespread abuse of H-1B visas in October.

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Sanders questioned the use of seasonal foreign-worker programmes at ski resorts and amusement parks, arguing that local employees could fill many such positions.

"There are ski centres, ski resorts here in Vermont in the past, where you have people from all over the world [who] are teaching kids how to ski," he said.

"You know what? People in Vermont can teach young people how to ski."

Sanders called for "a sensible immigration policy, not one which brings in people from around the world to replace American workers."

Colom's remarks add to the growing bipartisan debate over how the US should balance access to international talent with protecting employment opportunities for its domestic workforce.