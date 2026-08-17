Mitch McConnell update: Andy Beshear slams Kentucky senator's silence amid health concerns; 'I've heard nothing back'

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Sunday that he has received no response from Senator Mitch McConnell after repeatedly asking for an update on the senator's health.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has received no response from Sen. Mitch McConnell. (Credit: Mitch McConnell office)

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McConnell, who is 84, has been recovering at home after a weeks-long hospitalization and rehabilitation stay.

Beshear says McConnell has not responded to health requests

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that he has not received any response from Senator Mitch McConnell after formally asking for updates on his health last month. This comes amid McConnell's weekslong hospitalization, which had led to widespread speculation and concern.

"I've heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell," Beshear said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," according to CBS News.

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{{^usCountry}} “And while I do hope that he is getting better, I've known him my entire life. I wish him no harm. I actually wish him good health. His boss are the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And while I do hope that he is getting better, I've known him my entire life. I wish him no harm. I actually wish him good health. His boss are the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Beshear wrote a letter to McConnell in July, “Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate.”

He requested that McConnell "fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status" of his health. In a follow-up letter, Beshear urged McConnell to "directly and verbally" address his constituents and provide proof of his ability to continue serving.

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Beshear criticizes McConnell and senate leader Thune

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As per CBS News, Beshear said on Sunday, “This is why the Senate, the Republican-controlled Senate, feels so broken, they feel like they're not accountable to anyone. All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve. But you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it.”

Beshear also placed blame on Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who previously served as McConnell's No. 2 during his tenure as Senate leader. Thune has deferred to McConnell and his staff for health updates while expressing hope that the senator returns to Capitol Hill soon.

As per CBS News, Beshear said, "As the leader of the Senate, you've got a duty to make sure all of your senators have the capacity to serve, and what is he saying? Not my job."

Republicans also call for more transparency on McConnell's health

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Some Republicans have called for a health update, arguing McConnell's prolonged silence has fueled uncertainty about his ability to keep serving. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said in July that lawmakers needed more information about McConnell's absence as key votes approached, telling Fox News, “Somebody needs to do something. Somebody needs to come out.”

As per Newsweek, CNN contributor and McConnell ally Scott Jennings said more openness could have prevented controversy and had earlier said "a little transparency on the front here would have saved him a whole lot of grief."

Also Read: 'Forgery is a crime': Mitch McConnell's 'gorgeous signature' on Trump letter fuels speculation

Mitch McConnell’s health update

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McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after a fall at his Washington, DC home. For weeks, he and his staff shared very little about his condition, fueling public speculation.

Days after Beshear's July letter seeking an update, McConnell confirmed the fall and said he had moved to a rehabilitation center.

In an August 6 statement, McConnell's office said he had been discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue recovery at home, adding, “On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

As per Newsweek, McConnell ally Scott Jennings said he spoke to the senator by phone and found him "engaged and alert," with McConnell hoping to return to the Senate when lawmakers reconvene on September 14.