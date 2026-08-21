Mortgage rates fell slightly last week despite a big jump in bond market volatility. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.65% this week through Wednesday, down from 6.67% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac. The small drop came during a very unstable week for the bond market. Long-term US government bond yields moved sharply as investors worried about inflation and the country’s growing budget deficit.

Mortgage rates fell slightly despite bond market volatility. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The 30-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007. Long-term government bond yields briefly moved above 5.3% on Tuesday, their highest level in 19 years, as investors became more concerned about inflation and the US fiscal deficit, according to Yahoo Finance. The Treasury then stepped in to support the bond market.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury said it would double the size of its long-term bond buyback program. The move was aimed at supporting bond prices and bringing interest rates lower. Bond yields fell sharply after the Treasury announcement. However, the calm did not last for long. Yields moved higher again on Thursday, showing how nervous investors remained about the bond market.

Why did mortgage rates fall?

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Deep Dive How does the 10-year Treasury yield affect mortgage rates? The 10-year Treasury yield closely tracks mortgage rates because most homeowners refinance or sell before the loan matures, making it a better indicator than the 30-year yield. Why might mortgage rates rise again despite a recent drop? Mortgage rates may rise again due to persistent inflation concerns, the US fiscal deficit, and external pressures like oil prices, despite recent government interventions to lower yields. What factors contributed to the recent instability in the bond market? The bond market's instability stemmed from rising concerns over inflation, the US budget deficit, and heavy borrowing by technology companies, which increased competition for investor funds.

{{^usCountry}} Mortgage rates don’t move in lockstep with the 30-year Treasury yield. Instead, they tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield more closely because most homeowners don’t hold onto the same mortgage for the entire 30-year term. Many sell their homes or refinance well before the loan matures, making the 10-year yield a more useful indicator for where mortgage rates are headed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mortgage rates don’t move in lockstep with the 30-year Treasury yield. Instead, they tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield more closely because most homeowners don’t hold onto the same mortgage for the entire 30-year term. Many sell their homes or refinance well before the loan matures, making the 10-year yield a more useful indicator for where mortgage rates are headed. {{/usCountry}}