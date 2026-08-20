* August 14 call came four days before Israel struck Abu al-Duhur airbase, sources say

Mossad chief, Syrian foreign minister discussed Turkish military deployments before strikes, sources say

* Call is among highest-level contacts yet between Israel and Sharaa-led Damascus administration

* US works to establish deconfliction mechanism among Israel, Turkey and Syria, Barrack says

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By Timour Azhari and Rami Ayyub