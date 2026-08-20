Mossad chief, Syrian foreign minister discussed Turkish military deployments before strikes, sources say

* August 14 call came four days before Israel struck Abu al-Duhur airbase, sources say
* Call is among highest-level contacts yet between Israel and Sharaa-led Damascus administration
* US works to establish deconfliction mechanism among Israel, Turkey and Syria, Barrack says
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By Timour Azhari and Rami Ayyub
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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