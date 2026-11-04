‘Mr. Veto’: Trump touts ‘ultimate power’ if Democrats win Congress in midterm elections

President Donald Trump said he would continue advancing his agenda even if Democrats win control of one or both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. He said that his veto power and a recent Supreme Court ruling have strengthened the presidency.

Donald Trump said he would rely on his veto power and expanded executive authority to push his agenda if Republicans lose control of Congress. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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In an exclusive phone interview with CBS News before polls closed Tuesday, Trump said he was prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary and welcomed the nickname “Mr. Veto.”

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The comments came as polling suggested Republicans faced a difficult battle to retain the House, while control of the Senate also remained competitive. The outcome could determine how much legislative support Trump receives during the final two years of his presidency.

Deep Dive Why did Donald Trump call himself “Mr. Veto” ahead of the 2026 midterms? Trump said he would use his veto power to block Democratic legislation if Democrats controlled one or both chambers of Congress. He argued that repeated vetoes could eventually bring Congress back to negotiate. How could a Democratic-controlled Congress affect Trump’s agenda? A Democratic majority in either chamber could make it harder for Trump to advance legislation and could increase congressional scrutiny of his administration. The election results will determine how much legislative support he has for the final two years of his presidency. How did the Trump v. Slaughter ruling affect Trump’s plans to govern? Trump said the Supreme Court ruling expanded presidential control over executive branch agencies and strengthened his ability to act through executive authority. Discussions about possible executive actions reportedly included immigration and trade.

Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Trump's strategy to control a Democrat controlled congress

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{{^usCountry}} “I have the ultimate power — it’s called ‘veto,’” Trump told CBS News when asked how he would respond to a Democratic-controlled Congress. He said history shows Congress often returns to negotiate after repeated presidential vetoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have the ultimate power — it’s called ‘veto,’” Trump told CBS News when asked how he would respond to a Democratic-controlled Congress. He said history shows Congress often returns to negotiate after repeated presidential vetoes. {{/usCountry}}

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“Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, ‘We’ve got to make a deal,’” Trump said.

Trump also highlighted the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Slaughter, saying it significantly expanded presidential control over executive branch agencies. The ruling allowed him to remove Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter.

“We won the Slaughter case and the Slaughter case gives the president tremendous powers that it never had before,” Trump said. He added that the presidency is now considered “a strong presidency” capable of accomplishing far more through executive authority.

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According to CBS News, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought have been involved in planning possible executive actions. Those discussions reportedly include immigration and trade.

Also read: US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

Trump remains optimistic as midterm votes are counted

Trump said he believes his nationwide campaign helped improve Republican prospects after earlier predictions of significant losses.

“If you remember, about 30, 40 days ago, people were saying it’s going to be a big loss, and now people are talking about, like we could even win it,” he said.

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The president said he held 33 campaign rallies over 29 days and credited the tour with energizing Republican voters. However, he stopped short of predicting victory, saying Election Day often produces unexpected results.

“We’ll have to see. We have a good chance. But we’re not going to be embarrassed,” Trump said.