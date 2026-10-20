MUNA's tour bus catches fire on California freeway; band members safe

A private tour bus reportedly carrying members of indie pop band MUNA caught fire. According to KTLA, the incident took place on the southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank on Monday morning. All members of the band are safe.

A tour bus carrying members of indie pop band MUNA caught fire. (Representative)

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The band confirmed the incident in a social media post, saying several personal belongings were lost but everyone was safe.

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"The band MUNA as seen on the news this morning. many personal items were lost but we’re all safe, thank goodness," MUNA wrote.