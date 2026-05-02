'My mom Lorna Hajdini…': Wild post adds family twist to JPMorgan sex abuse case - here's the truth

JPMorgan Chase executive director Lorna Hajdini has been accused of sexual harassment, assault, and coercion in a lawsuit filed by a former male employee. The plaintiff, proceeding under the pseudonym "John Doe," filed the complaint in New York County Supreme Court on April 27. He alleges that Hajdini forced him to be her "sex slave." Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing a former JPMorgan Chase employee. (Screengrab)

Viral X post The story gained additional attention after a viral X post from an account named Brayden Cookz.

The post states, "This is my Mom, she works at JPMorgan Chase and has recently been SLANDERED in the news by a disgruntled ex-employee. My mother, Lorna, is loving and has always put family first and taught me the importance of respect, hard work, and standing up for what’s right."

It includes a photo of a young boy with Hajdini.

Is it really Hajdini's son? Grok says no.

Providing context to the photo, Grok stated, “The JPMorgan executive referenced in recent news is Lorna Hajdini; no reports mention her having a son named Brayden or any children, and @coookzy provides no verification of relation.”