Myrtle Beach wildfire reignites unfounded ‘smart city’ theory

More than 175 wildfires are raging across South Carolina, consuming over 4,500 acres of land, NBC News reported. The hardest-hit areas include Horry, Spartanburg, Union, Oconee, and Pickens counties. The largest fire has scorched 1,200 acres in the Carolina Forest area near Myrtle Beach. According to Tim McGinnis, the representative for South Carolina's District 56, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, and no structures have been lost, WYFF4 reported. As of Sunday evening, those who had been evacuated due to the Myrtle Beach fire were allowed to return to their homes Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

‘Smart city’ theory resurfaces -

As photos and videos of the wildfires spread across social media, some users quickly speculated that the fires were intentionally set in Myrtle Beach as part of a conspiracy to "destroy" the area for the "smart city" project. This same unsubstantiated theory emerged during the Los Angeles fires earlier this year, where people claimed the fires were deliberately started as part of a "criminal land grab" to build smart cities in line with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda. Similar theories were also seen following the devastating Lahaina wildfires in Maui, as well as wildfires in Canada and Spain. PolitiFact has since debunked these claims.

Reactions -

"There's a wild fire raging through Myrtle Beach right now! My county has sent firefighters to help out, oh and guess what......There just so happens to be a "Smart City" plan for that area! Where have I heard this story before?!?!?!" one person wrote on X.

Another speculated, “Myrtle Beach is on fire, and the city just launched its smart city initiative in September. Coincidence?”

A third person wrote, "Over 175 wildfires have scorched more than 4,200 acres across South Carolina with one of the main areas being Myrtle Beach. It's just a coincidence they had smart city plans to turn Myrtle Beach into "META BEACH" right....right?! I would keep my eye on Greenville since Sprint has plans for a smart city as well."

Is Myrtle Beach a part of the “smart city” plan?

In August 2024, the City of Myrtle Beach officially launched its initiative to become a “smart city” with support from companies relocating to the area. The city introduced the first participants of its “Living Lab,” which it described as “an innovative public-private partnership designed to support the development of emerging technology and encourage entrepreneurs to use Myrtle Beach as their hub.”