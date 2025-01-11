California wildfires deliberately set for ‘Agenda 2030’ and smart cities? Fact-checking the bizarre claims

Multiple wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles County, causing massive destruction and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate their homes. Currently, four major blazes are raging across the region, with at least 10 reported fatalities—though the exact toll remains uncertain as rescue and investigation efforts continue. FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, California, January 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo(REUTERS)

Amid this chaos, a bizarre claim has emerged on social media, alleging that the California wildfires were intentionally started as part of a "criminal land grab" to construct smart cities under the United Nations' 2030 Agenda. What's the truth?

‘Turning LA into smart city’: Bizzare claim surfaces amid wildfire

Some users on Threads and X (formerly Twitter) alleged that the raging wildfires in California are part of a conspiracy to implement the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda, specifically focusing on smart city development.

Later an X post on January 8th echoed a similar claim made on Threads, suggesting that Los Angeles is being developed into a 'smart city,' drawing parallels to the devastating Lahaina wildfires in Maui.

"I looked and SURE enough … LA is most certainly on the WEF AI "Smart City" list," the post said. "In fact by 2028, LA is poised to be a fully operational AI based ‘Smart City’ just like Lahaina."

Another similar post claimed, “Let’s talk about SmartLA 2028……and how the LA fires, have conveniently aligned with their urban redevelopment agenda. Fires create cleared land….land that’s suddenly available for ‘reimagining’ neighborhoods in line with smart city visions.”

One more chimed in, "Los Angeles Pacific Palisades is totally engulfed in flames and very interestingly, LA is positioned to be an AI Smart City by 2028, Was it a targeted DEW strike to grab up some more precious land?"

PolitiFact's investigation revealed these claims to be unfounded. Contrary to the claims, an examination of the 2024 World Economic Forum's list of the world's top smart and sustainable cities did not include Los Angeles.

What's the truth?

As of January 9, officials have not determined the exact cause of the Southern California wildfires. However, experts attribute the blazes to a mix of dry conditions and strong winds. These posts were flagged as part of Meta's ongoing efforts to counter the spread of false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

According to PolitiFact, similar conspiracy theories about wildfires in Maui, Canada, and Spain have been debunked. Smart city development typically involves upgrading existing infrastructure, not destroying homes and rebuilding from scratch.

Final verdict: Social media posts claiming Los Angeles is on the WEF’s smart city list are unfounded. Los Angeles is not listed among the WEF's top smart cities.

In 2015, the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 goals aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and addressing inequalities.

Smart city technology typically involves enhancing existing infrastructure, such as improving transportation or adding fire detection systems, rather than burning it down. The SmartLA 2028 initiative, for example, focuses on upgrading mobility and accessibility for residents, with no plans to destroy the city.