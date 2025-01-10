Russia reacts to Trump's claim of setting up talks with Putin: ‘Looks like things…’

Kremlin is responding to President-Elect Donald Trump’s claims about Russian President Vladimir Putin "wanting to meet" and that a meeting is being arranged. The claims came ahead of MAGA's inauguration, scheduled for January 20. Vladimir Putin showers praises on Donald Trump in a tone that is in stark contrast to past rhetoric (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)(AFP)

Trump has long stated that he will work to end the Ukraine-Russia war as his first priority upon taking office. Russia has expressed openness to the idea and has set no preconditions for a potential face-to-face meeting.

Kremlin welcomes the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Putin

"We need a mutual desire and political willingness to engage in a dialogue," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, told reporters responding to Trump's claims made on Thursday according to Deccan Herald. "We see that Mr. Trump also declares his readiness to solve issues via dialogue. "We welcome that."

The Kremlin believes there is “mutual interest” in a meeting between Putin and Trump, but emphasised that progress will likely begin after Trump takes office. Peskov did not confirm that Putin directly requested a meeting. "it looks like things will start to move after Trump enters the Oval Office."

Trump claims, ‘Putin wants to meet’

On Thursday President-elect Trump announced that Putin wants to meet, with a potential meeting being arranged to discuss ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," the MAGA said ahead of a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess," he continued referencing the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are worried that U.S. aid may decrease under Trump, potentially jeopardising their defense against Russia. Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to provide military support to Ukraine, preparing it for future negotiations. Peskov acknowledged that the Biden administration may leave a challenging legacy for Trump in U.S.-Russia relations