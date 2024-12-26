Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane survives terrifying wipeout at Peahi Beach on Maui’s North Shore, video goes viral: Watch

Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane has gone viral after surviving a terrifying wipeout while tackling a massive wave at Peahi beach, Maui, known as Jaws. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced, showing Simpson-Kane being flipped upside down five times before he disappears beneath the water. Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane survives terrifying wipeout at Peahi Beach on Maui’s North Shore (tysimpsonkane/Instagram)

Fortunately, Simpson-Kane was rescued by safety teams, following which he resumed surfing. Describing the experience, Simpson-Kane said, according to Hawaii News Now, “It’s almost as if you’re doing 80 in your car on the highway and then hitting a brick wall... and then deciding to do a bunch of cartwheels.”

Take a look at the video:

Many X users commented on the above video, with one saying, “I did a lot of surfing in my life, and went through a few big wave wipe-outs - nothing that big, though. There's nothing scarier than not knowing which way is up and running out of air while still being tumbled and crushed.” “Absolutely wild and miraculous that S-K survived,” one user wrote, while another said, “Thank God he’s alive! That looks horrifying.”

“That's one hell of a wave right there. Nothing is more powerful than mother nature,” one user wrote. “I’m so relieved the surfer is okay. Watching these guys take on this break in real life is absolutely stunning and awe inspiring,” wrote one user, while another said, “He'll never forget that day.”

‘We’ve only just begun!’

Simpson-Kane also addressed the incident in an Instagram post. Sharing a surfing picture, he wrote, “12/22/24 there are no words that can truly describe the energy and the power that was surging. Pe’ahi was alive in all her glory and I still can’t believe I was able to get a wave paddling. Thank you to my family and my team for supporting me. I couldn’t do it without your guys love and support. Thank you to aunty lisa and uncle Kaleo @_paia808 for the ski and being my driver.”

“To all the water safety teams out there @kurtischongkee, @have_you_seen_steve and everyone else watching over us all week you all are the real hero’s. Thank you to all the photogs and videographers for capturing the moments that we can share with the world. I have the best village. To everyone that has called texted and messaged me to check in on me thank you. We’ve only just begun!” he added.

Simpson-Kane is known to have been charging Jaws since he was only 13 years old. “I like to just go into the darkest part of my brain and just shut everything off,” he said.