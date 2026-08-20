Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent again flags major blind spot in search; ‘Unless they know…’

The Nancy Guthrie investigation remains unsolved more than six months after the 84-year-old was abducted from her Tucson-area home. Now, retired FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is again questioning the desert search and whether investigators should look more closely at remote areas around Pima County. Her comments come after human remains were found near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard, about 15 miles from Guthrie’s home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the remains had been there for an extended period and showed no connection to Guthrie’s disappearance.

Why is ex-FBI agent questioning the Nancy Guthrie desert search?

Ex-FBI agent wants more desert searches, but new human remains found near Tucson have been ruled unrelated to Nancy Guthrie.. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Coffindaffer has repeatedly urged investigators to keep searching the Arizona desert. In June, she questioned why there had reportedly been no searches since the second day of the investigation and called for more work in the area.

In July, she again made the case for searching remote desert areas, pointing to the case of Thelma Gaston, an elderly woman whose remains were found decades after she disappeared. Coffindaffer wrote on X, “This is exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy. Unless they know where she is- search that desert.”

Her comments are not an official finding in the Guthrie case. They are her view as a former FBI agent following the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Human remains found in Tucson desert; Pima County sheriff responds What happened during the Nancy Guthrie abduction and early search? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Human remains found in Tucson desert; Pima County sheriff responds What happened during the Nancy Guthrie abduction and early search? {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson in the early hours of February 1. Investigators believe she was abducted after blood linked to her was found at the home. Doorbell camera footage also showed a masked, armed person near the property.

Two ransom notes were later released publicly. The first demanded $4 million in Bitcoin and said Nancy would be released after payment. A second note claimed she had died soon after being taken and said she was “buried in nature.” Investigators have said the notes contain writing patterns that could help identify their author.

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The latest human remains discovery did not provide that answer. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said there was no indication the remains were connected to Nancy. Authorities have not identified a suspect or announced any recovery of Nancy.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Human remains found near Tucson home is not Savannah Guthrie's mother

Chris Nanos keeps Nancy Guthrie investigation active

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said the investigation remains active, with investigators continuing to examine evidence, including DNA and other forensic material. The case has also involved the FBI and large numbers of tips.

For now, there is no confirmed evidence that Nancy was taken into the desert or buried there. Coffindaffer’s call for more searches remains a question about investigative strategy, not a confirmed development in the case.

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Nancy’s family continues to seek information about what happened to her, while investigators have yet to publicly identify the person responsible.