Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags photos with Barack Obama; netizens speculate kidnapping was ‘political’

A self-styled investigator shared photos of Nancy Guthrie with former president Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, sparking speculations about a ‘political’ angle in the 84-year-old's disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

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Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe the octogenarian was taken the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspects have been publicly named.

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Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, shared old photos of Nancy Guthrie with the Obamas.

Nancy Guthrie's photos with Barack and Michelle Obama

“Nancy Guthrie VERY close with Barack Obama. She has been missing for 246 days. What happened to her?,” JLR wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} In another photo, where Michelle and Savannah were also seen, JLR added “Nancy Guthrie met Barack & Michelle Obama. Where is she?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another photo, where Michelle and Savannah were also seen, JLR added “Nancy Guthrie met Barack & Michelle Obama. Where is she?”. {{/usCountry}}

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The photos with the Obamas sparked a widespread range of reactions. Netizens have speculated that there might a ‘political’ angle to the kidnapping, though authorities have not confirmed anything of the sort.

Nancy Guthrie's photos with Obamas spark reactions

One person questioned “Has Obama asked for help finding her?”. Yet another added “I hate to be that guy.. but I’ve only said since the day she went ‘missing’ that this was political.” Yet another added “What did she know?”.

How did Nancy Guthrie know the Obamas?

The photo also raised questions about how Nancy Guthrie might have known the Obamas. There's nothing to suggest that Nancy Guthrie personally knew the Obamas. However, Savannah Guthrie was White House Correspondent from 2008 to 2011, which overlapped with Obamas' presidency, which was from 2009 to 2017.

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Further, Obama also spoke exclusively to Savannah in her capacity as an NBC reporter. One person remarked along the lines, saying “I don't think they were close. IMHO Nancy only got this photo op because Savannah was the NBC WH correspondent at the time.”

Savannah's connections to high ranking political figures came out earlier during the Nancy Guthrie case, when it emerged that she had contacted Senator Mark Kelly about her mother's disappearance. Kelly, then visited the authorities to show his support for the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

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Despite no visible movement in the case, authorities have assured that the Nancy Guthrie investigation remains ongoing.