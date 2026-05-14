Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos makes serious admission about DNA evidence - ‘Getting closer’

Chris Nanos, the sheriff leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, recently said that investigators almost immediately suspected something more serious than a routine missing persons case when the first call was made. Speaking to PEOPLE as the case crossed the 100-day mark, Nanos further recalled receiving an alert on February 1 about an 84-year-old woman missing from her home in Tucson.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks during a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie(REUTERS)

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According to Nanos, the situation escalated within minutes.

“A few minutes after the chief notified him about an 84-year-old woman missing from her house,” Nanos said, he received another message stating the scene “doesn't look right, something is wrong. We’re calling homicide.”

Why homicide investigators were called

Nanos explained that homicide detectives were brought in early because they oversee missing persons investigations within the department.

“The reason that homicide was called is because they are the investigative unit in charge of missing person. Search and rescue is their operational team that helps assist with these issues,” he told PEOPLE.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has since triggered a large-scale, multi-agency investigation involving local authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DNA evidence remains key focus

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators have continued examining evidence collected during the case, including doorbell camera footage showing an armed suspect and a glove discovered near Nancy’s home. Nanos indicated that forensic work, especially involving DNA analysis, remains central to the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators have continued examining evidence collected during the case, including doorbell camera footage showing an armed suspect and a glove discovered near Nancy’s home. Nanos indicated that forensic work, especially involving DNA analysis, remains central to the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they're coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” he told PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they're coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” he told PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “How can we do more with what we have? And so that's why I say it is — I think we're getting closer.” Savannah Guthrie and family continue pleas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How can we do more with what we have? And so that's why I say it is — I think we're getting closer.” Savannah Guthrie and family continue pleas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie, have continued publicly pleading for answers in the case. In an emotional Mother’s Day post, Savannah wrote: “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie, have continued publicly pleading for answers in the case. In an emotional Mother’s Day post, Savannah wrote: “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.” {{/usCountry}}

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The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s return or an arrest, while the Guthrie family has separately announced a $1 million reward connected to the case.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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