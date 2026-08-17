Nancy Guthrie update: Will FBI take over the case? AG Todd Blanche sends clear message

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday that he does not believe the FBI taking over the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance would necessarily be the best course of action.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said he doesn't think the FBI should take over the Nancy Guthrie investigation. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.

AG Blanche says FBI taking over isn't ‘the right thing to do’

Attorney General Todd Blanche said that he does not believe it would be the best course of action for the FBI to take over the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, though he added that federal investigators are providing as much help as possible, as per NBC News.

“We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance,” Blanche told NBC News' "Meet the Press." “And so we're going to continue to do that. Whether we come in with sharp elbows and take it over, that's not necessarily the right thing to do for her or for anybody, but making sure that it's done right and making sure that this investigation is being conducted the way that it should be is something that we're doing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Blanche made the remarks to host Kristen Welker six months after Guthrie was last seen by her son-in-law, who dropped her off at her one-million-dollar Tucson home on January 31. Blanche said, “Whether the FBI takes the lead, we are there to support. We're going to continue to do that,” and added, “Whether we come in with sharp elbows and take it over, that's not necessarily the right thing to do for her.”

As per the Daily Mail, Blanche said, “All I can say is that Director Patel and his leadership, and the leadership out in that area of the country, will continue to make this a priority, as it should be, with resources, energy and focus.” He also said, “It's a horrible situation, and I share the grief and frustration that you and your colleagues have, and that the whole country has, in this situation.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Blanche said he did not have an update on the investigation to share publicly, adding, “I'm sorry to say that because I wish I had an update, and I know that this type of case is heartbreaking, especially when it plays out nationally like this one has.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert flags ‘a lot of things wrong’ with ransom note, points to new ‘burglary’ theory

Nancy Guthrie case faces continued scrutiny

Nancy Guthrie, mother of "TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was first reported missing on February 1 in Tucson in Arizona. Pima County authorities have offered few concrete leads so far.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The search has been led by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has faced criticism over alleged missteps, including claims from FBI Director Kash Patel that Nanos delayed the bureau's involvement. Reports also say the department's surveillance plane was not deployed until late in the evening on the day Guthrie went missing, and that detectives gave "little regard" to dried blood found on her front porch, as per Daily Mail.

Nanos said his department is "working hard every day with all of our partners," including "corporate America," adding, "This case is not cold."

In February, President Donald Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie to offer federal help, writing on Truth Social, “I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”