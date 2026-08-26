Nancy Guthrie's ‘kidnapping not random’: ‘Caregiver’ drops bombshell revelation; all you need to know – video viral

A woman who claimed to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver, allegedly expressed her views that the 84-year-old's kidnapping was not random. Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken the night before.

A person claiming to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver allegedly shared bombshell insight into the kidnapping case. (X/@RandomstuffA2Z)

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Now, a video has surfaced where a person involved with security system installation spoke about Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver.

The video was shared on August 24. The person installing the security systems said they'd been to a house where the woman claimed to have been Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. Here's everything to know about what the caregiver said.

What did Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver say?

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{{^usCountry}} The security systems person said on the video that he 'set up' cameras for Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. He remarked he was in the neighborhood, knocking on doors, when he came across the woman claiming to Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The security systems person said on the video that he 'set up' cameras for Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. He remarked he was in the neighborhood, knocking on doors, when he came across the woman claiming to Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. {{/usCountry}}

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The individual said he had met the alleged caregiver a couple of months back and she lived in Tucson, and claimed to know the Guthrie family. “She doesn't think it was anybody random,” the individual shared on video, citing the alleged caregiver.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie's special gesture for Tommaso Cioni amid search for kidnapped mom

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The security systems person said he'd brought up the Nancy Guthrie case to the woman in Tucson, which is when she claimed to be the caregiver. “If you read any headlines…you can kind of put that together,” the individual remarked about the alleged caregiver's comments in the video.

Who was Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver?

The person speaking out in the video did not give away the name of the individual claiming to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. However, he shared that she had said she was at Nancy Guthrie's house ‘almost everyday’.

From the conversation, it appeared as though the alleged caregiver went during the day to Nancy Guthrie's place and then returned at night. The person on video was asked if the alleged caregiver drove a white car, but the individual was not sure.

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The person shared some more details about the alleged caregiver, saying she gave ‘grandma-ish vibes’ and added ‘but also like fully there, knows what’s going on, very smart.' The person continued “she was all there.” He was also asked if she acted as a nurse, but the person on video could not confirm this.

Earlier, there were social media claims identifying Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, as caregivers, but there is no official confirmation of the same. By all accounts, Nancy Guthrie lived alone in her home, with her daughter and son-in-law staying close by.