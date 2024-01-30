 Nancy Pelosi asks pro-Palestinian protesters to ‘go back to China’ in video - Hindustan Times
Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera asking pro-Palestinian protesters to 'go back to China'

Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera asking pro-Palestinian protesters to ‘go back to China’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 30, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera asking Israel protesters outside her home to “Go back to China” and claiming that was where their “headquarters” were located

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera asking pro-Palestinian protesters outside her home to “Go back to China” and claiming that was where their “headquarters” were located. The protestors were reportedly calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Hamas conflict.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her final weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2022 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her final weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2022 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Protestors were seen cornering Pelosi, who attempted to enter a parked vehicle and drive away. They tried to press her for an answer, claiming other members of the Democratic Party were also calling for a ceasefire. Pelosi was then heard yelling, “Go back to China, that’s where your headquarters is.”

Just a day earlier, Pelosi appeared on “State of the Union,” and told CNN anchor Dana Bash that the pro-Palestinian protesters who were calling for a ceasefire were tied to Russia. She also accused them of spreading Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “message.”

“For [the pro-Palestinian protesters] to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message,” Pelosi said.

“I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know,” she added, adding that the FBI should conduct a probe.

