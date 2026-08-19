Natalie Harp draws Eva Braun comparisons amid explosive report on closeness with Trump; aide's Instagram in focus

President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has come into renewed focus after reports of her closeness with the Republican leader. Harp, one time, reportedly travelled in a SUV trunk to be close to Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp has come into focus amid a report saying she jumped into the trunk of a SUV to travel with the president's motorcade. (REUTERS)

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As per CNN, Trump was due in a New York City courthouse in 2023, when the incident took place. Harp had insisted that Trump asked her to attend court and a screaming match took place in the lobby when she was told there was no space in the motorcade. She then proceeded to jump into a SUV trunk when she was denied a seat, as per the report.

While Harp's antics have gone viral on social media, many of her critics have drawn comparisons to Eva Braun.

Natalie Harp-Eva Braun comparisons drawn online

Deep Dive What is the nature of the relationship between Natalie Harp and Donald Trump? The relationship between Natalie Harp and Donald Trump has been characterized as unusually close, leading to intense speculation and comparisons to historical figures like Eva Braun. Reports suggest Harp leaves personal notes for Trump and has been described as having a strong emotional connection. Why have comparisons been drawn between Natalie Harp and Eva Braun? Comparisons between Natalie Harp and Eva Braun stem from Harp's perceived obsession and closeness to Trump, reminiscent of Braun's relationship with Hitler. Critics highlight Harp's intense involvement and support for Trump as contributing factors to these comparisons. How did Natalie Harp rise to fame in relation to Donald Trump's policies? Natalie Harp gained public attention as a cancer survivor advocating for Trump's Right to Try Act, which she credits with saving her life. Her appearances promoting this policy during Trump's presidency helped establish her presence in the political arena.

One wrote "Eva Braun is a huge liability. Natalie Harp "jumped into an SUV trunk" in Oct 2023 when Trump was due at NYC courthouse. The motorcade was outside Trump Tower, and staffers told there was no room. A screaming match then ensued in the lobby of Trump Tower."

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{{^usCountry}} Another added “Natalie Harp is giving Eva Braun vibes.” Singer Bill Madden remarked “Apparently, Trump's 'Eva Braun,' Natalie Harp, is now estranged from many of her family members. Harp's brother describes her Fatal Attraction-type infatuation with the dementia-addled psychopath as ‘very unhealthy’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “Natalie Harp is giving Eva Braun vibes.” Singer Bill Madden remarked “Apparently, Trump's 'Eva Braun,' Natalie Harp, is now estranged from many of her family members. Harp's brother describes her Fatal Attraction-type infatuation with the dementia-addled psychopath as ‘very unhealthy’.” {{/usCountry}}

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To this, one person added “Eva Braun was exactly like Natalie Harp to Trump. She was so obsessed with Hitler. She was all over Hitler. She was with Hitler everywhere. She did EVERYTHING for Hitler including committing suicide together. Natalie Harp has weird obsession with psychopath Trump.”

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Eva Braun was a German photographer who went on to accompany and briefly marry Adolf Hitler. Many online have compared Braun's closeness to the German dictator with Harp's closeness with Trump. Bizarre ‘affair’ speculations were also made online about Harp and Trump but these remain unproven.

Natalie Harp's Instagram in focus

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The interest in Trump's aide Natalie Harp has put focus on her Instagram account. However, the account appears to be private.

Harp, known as Trump's ‘human printer’ aide is a 35-year-old Californian, who first came to public attention in 2019, when she appeared on stage at a Washington DC conference and praised Trump for signing the 2018 Right to Try Act. Harp battled stage II bone cancer, and said both the "political" and "medical establishment" had left her behind, but that Trump helped her.

“He gave up his quality of life so we could live and work and fight with dignity - because he believes in survival of the fighters, not the fittest,” she had said.