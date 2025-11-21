Nathalia Santoro arrested? Gordon Ryan's girlfriend's alleged mugshot, arrest record surface

Nathalia Santoro, the girlfriend of ju-jitsu fighter Gordon Ryan, has landed in a controversy after her arrest record and mugshot surfaced on social media. Viral posts claimed that Santoro was arrested in Texas for DUI and evading the police in a chase and hiding a weapon. Nathalia Santoro, the girlfriend of ju-jitsu fighter, Ryan Gordon.(notheysonny/Instagram)

The arrest record and mugshot first surfaced on the Facebook page Austin Mugshots. After that, a viral Instagram page shared the mugshot along with the arrest record of the bodybuilder and Brazilian Ju-jitsu (BJJ) fighter.

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the arrest record. As of now, there are no reports confirming that Nathalia Santoro was arrested in Texas.

Here's the viral post:

The first post about Nathalia Santoro's alleged arrest, which surfaced on the Facebook page Austin Mugshot, showed that it took place on October 16. The post itself was shared late, on November 10.

Note: Hindustan Times could not confirm the authenticity of the mugshots.

Who is Nathalia Santoro?

Nathalia Santoro is a Brazilian fitness model, bodybuilder, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. She trains under John Danaher, and in October 2022, she was promoted to a BJJ brown belt by him. Before that, in early 2021, she earned her purple belt from Danaher.

Santoro and BJJ star Gordon Ryan have been together since around 2016; she’s both his partner and training teammate. Ryan has publicly praised her, calling her a key support both “on and off the mats.”

She has around 130,000 followers in Instagram. Recently, Santoro sparked a row for going to Afghanistan to train under the Taliban's fitness regime. She regularly posted videos and updates on the training and travel in the country.