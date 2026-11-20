Nathan Daniel Angel of Los Angeles, California, is one of the 13 people arrested for over $22 million stolen in train heists. The group allegedly burglarised at least three dozen trains, stealing products like Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, and more, then reselling them on the black market. They coordinated the thefts via Instagram.

A video shared by First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli showed masked men carrying out the train heist. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

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The DOJ announced their arrest on November 19.

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“The scale of the theft is staggering. We have charged a crew of 14 in a scheme to steal more than $22.5 million in cargo from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California. We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash,” First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said. He also shared a video of the daring heists pulled off by Angel and his crew.

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Who are the people charged?

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Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, the crew’s leader;

Daniel Angel, 38, a.k.a. “Rayo,” of East Los Angeles, Nathan Angel’s father;

Rodolfo Angel, 23, a.k.a. “Rudy” and “Flaco,” of East Los Angeles, Nathan Angel’s uncle;

Jose Luis Angel, 23, a.k.a. “Joe,” of East Los Angeles, Nathan Angel’s uncle;

Donta Hedgeman, 27, a.k.a. “Dret,” of East Los Angeles;

Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, 27, of the Historic South-Central neighbourhood of Los Angeles;

Daniel Garcia, 36, of East Los Angeles;

Carlos Robert Estrada, 28, a.k.a. “JD,” of Whittier;

Angel Sanchez, 24, a.k.a. “Fluffy,” of Commerce;

Ruben Mario Banuelos, 26, a.k.a. “Bubu,” of East Los Angeles;

Fredy Marquina, 25, of the Westlake neighbourhood of Los Angeles;

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Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, 23, of the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles;

Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza, 36, of East Los Angeles;

Ricardo Mares, 32, of the Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles.

What are the charges against them?

The charges against them include one count of conspiracy. They have also been charged with 14 counts of theft of interstate railroad cargo and possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and two counts of violence against railroad carriers, as per a Department of Justice statement.

How did Angel and his gang carry out the heists?

As per the indictment, shipping containers with Nike sneakers and other valuable freight regularly enter the US from international destinations via the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. They are then moved by train for further distribution through the US.

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“From February 2024 to August 2026, Nathan Angel targeted high-value trains travelling through Southern California carrying Nike sneakers and other products, intending to steal them and resell them on the black market. At his direction, Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Angel, Villegas, Estrada, and Sanchez rented or used trucks and vans to drive burglars to the railroad tracks, where the burglars boarded the trains. These co-defendants also acted as lookouts,” the DOJ noted.

Further, the department added that Angel and other co-conspirators would decide beforehand the locations along the tracks to disable the trains. Hedgeman and other co-conspirators then cut the air hoses of the trains. This forced the trains to make emergency stops. “Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Angel, Villegas, Estrada, and Sanchez met the train burglars where they had disabled the trains and helped load stolen train cargo into trucks and vans, which they then transported to stash houses, including the residences of Villegas, Garcia, and Daniel Angel,” the DOJ added.

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Railroad tracks in Pico Rivera, Fullerton, and other locations in Southern California were among the targets. Angel alerted Garcia about the type of products stolen from the trains, and they would then discuss the resale prices for stolen products.

“If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy count, up to 10 years in federal prison for each theft count, and a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison for each violence against railroad cars count,” the DOJ also said of the gang.