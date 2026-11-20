A teenager accused of planning a mass shootout at a Hindu temple near Chicago pleaded not guilty to all charges in a US court, local media reported. Investigators suspect Alexandros Paporakis planned to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora. (X)

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, who made a failed bid for a mass shootout at a temple in Aurora, Illinois, was indicted on one count each of making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon, CBS News reported.

Paporakis appeared before Cook County judge Marc Martin at the Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District courthouse on Thursday, the Daily Herald reported.

Paporakis was initially charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the alleged plot at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora.

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On Wednesday, police announced additional charges, including terrorism, making a terrorist threat, armed violence, attempted terrorism and several weapons-related offences.

According to ABC News, police said a Cook County grand jury issued an indictment for Paporakis on charges of six counts of terrorism, ten counts of making a terrorist threat, two counts of armed violence, two counts of attempted terrorism, one count of unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a rifle with a barrel less than 16 inches in length, and one count of violation of the firearm owners identification (FOID) card act.

He also faces charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of possession of an assault weapon, and two counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Authorities allege Paporakis planned to attack the Hindu temple on October 11, the first day of Navaratri.

The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

Paporakis' co-workers at a Taco Bell reported to authorities that he told them he planned to kill Indian people and police arrested him that afternoon.

Prosecutors have said Paporakis, of Palatine, Illinois, calls himself a white supremacist and neo-Nazi, and that he wrote a document detailing his fantasies about murdering non-white people.

Police have said they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism from his house.

A judge ordered Paporakis to be detained, declaring him a threat to the community. He is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple that was targeted on the day of the planned attack, urged authorities to charge Paporakis with a hate crime.