Navy Veteran Nancy Lacore flips Nancy Mace’s South Carolina House seat one year after being fired by Pete Hegseth

Democrat Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt to flip a traditionally GOP-held South Carolina House seat. The retired Navy admiral was removed from her Pentagon role under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in 2025.

Former Navy Reserve chief, Nancy Lacore, wins traditionally Republican district after Pete Hegseth fired her from Pentagon in 2025. Photographer: Gavin McIntyre/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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Lacore won the race for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), becoming the first Democrat to represent the district since it was redrawn to favor Republicans. The seat was previously held by Rep. Nancy Mace, who lost her bid for South Carolina governor earlier this year.

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The victory marked a major Democratic gain in a district President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in the previous presidential election, according to The Hill.

Deep Dive Who is Nancy Lacore, the Democrat who won South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District? Lacore is a retired Navy admiral who served more than three decades, starting as a helicopter pilot and later leading the Navy Reserve. She was removed from her Pentagon role under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in 2025. Why was Nancy Lacore’s victory in South Carolina’s 1st District significant? She became the first Democrat to represent the district since it was redrawn to favor Republicans. Her win flipped a seat previously held by Republican Nancy Mace in a district Donald Trump had carried by 13 percentage points. How did Nancy Lacore make national security a focus of her campaign? Lacore drew on her military experience and criticized Pete Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon, including his handling of the Iran war. She used her national security background to appeal to voters concerned about military leadership and foreign policy.

Also read: Check live updates of the 2026 US Midterms here.

From Navy helicopter pilot to congressional candidate

Lacore built her campaign around her military background and criticism of Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon. She argued that the Defense Department had suffered under his management and questioned his handling of the Iran war.

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{{^usCountry}} The former Navy officer spent more than three decades in uniform. She began her career as a helicopter pilot and eventually became chief of the Navy Reserve, overseeing more than 60,000 sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Navy officer spent more than three decades in uniform. She began her career as a helicopter pilot and eventually became chief of the Navy Reserve, overseeing more than 60,000 sailors. {{/usCountry}}

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Lacore completed multiple deployment. She also used her national security experience to appeal to voters concerned about military leadership and foreign policy decisions.

Also read: US midterm results deliver embarrassing rebuke to Trump as Democrats flip four GOP-held Senate seats

Lacore's victory marked a major Democratic gain

The victory marked a major Democratic gain in a district President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in the previous presidential election. Lacore secured just under 50% of the vote, while Honeycutt finished with more than 48%, with all votes counted, according to The Hill.

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The contest for Rep. Nancy Mace's (R) 1st District seat was changed from “lean Republican” to “toss-up” by nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report after Lacore outraised Charleston County Council member Honeycutt. Earlier last year, Mace made an unsuccessful run for Palmetto State governor.

The Democrat first had to win a competitive primary. She defeated Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford in a June runoff to secure the Democratic nomination before entering the general election contest.

Her victory also creates a political reversal for a seat previously represented by Mace, who had become a prominent Republican voice before launching her unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign.

The win gives Democrats another competitive House seat and strengthens their push for control of the chamber after the 2026 midterm elections.