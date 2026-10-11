NC and SC tornado watch today: Which counties and cities are under severe weather alert? Full list

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 680 for 10 counties across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The watch is in effective until 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Which counties are under the tornado watch?

Tornado watch issued for several NC and SC counties. (UnSplash)

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In North Carolina, the watch covers six counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson.

In South Carolina, the watch includes four counties: Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro.

Full list of affected cities and communities

Several cities and communities across the two states are included in the watch, including Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Lumberton, Conway, Leland, Southport, Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Bennettsville, Dillon, Marion, Mullins and Surf City.

Other affected communities include Bladenboro, Boiling Spring Lakes, Burgaw, Chadbourn, Garden City, Lake Waccamaw, Little River, Long Beach, McColl, Oak Island, Red Hill, Socastee, Sunset Beach and Tabor City.

Also Read: San Diego prepares for possible flooding as Post-Tropical Storm Rachel approaches California – latest update

Tornado warning issued for parts of North Carolina

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{{^usCountry}} The NWS office in Raleigh issued a tornado warning for Chatham and Randolph counties on Sunday at 10:22 a.m. EDT. The warning was in effect until 10:45 a.m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NWS office in Raleigh issued a tornado warning for Chatham and Randolph counties on Sunday at 10:22 a.m. EDT. The warning was in effect until 10:45 a.m. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over the North Carolina Zoo at 10:22 a.m. and was moving northeast at 30 mph.

The NWS warned, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

Locations affected by the warning included Asheboro, the North Carolina Zoo, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley and Coleridge.

The warning also covered portions of Interstate 73 between mile markers 65 and 68 and between mile markers 70 and 72.

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The NWS states, "Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Also Read: SoCal flooding update: Newport Beach closes all beaches, Long Beach orders evacuations as Tropical Storm Rachel nears

Tornadoes reported in South Carolina

The NWS tracked a confirmed tornado from Allendale County into Barnwell County, as well as another tornado in Fairfield County, as the remnants of Isaias moved through South Carolina on Saturday and early Sunday.

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Videos shared on social media appeared to show a tornado moving through Allendale County. No injuries were reported, but power lines were struck and some damage was reported.