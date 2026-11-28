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Sen. Deb Fischer's office has shared an update on the death of her husband, Bruce. (fischer.senate.gov) more less

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Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, died by suicide, a spokesperson for her office has said. He was 76.

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The Republican senator's office announced on Monday that Bruce had died on Sunday, “peacefully while doing what he loved most, spending time outdoors.”

Later, her office shared a new statement on X. "There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer's husband, Bruce," the statement said.

“Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning,” the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the statement, there will be no further comment and no other details will be provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the statement, there will be no further comment and no other details will be provided. {{/usCountry}}

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Fischer's earlier tribute

When the senator first announced her husband's death, she called him "my partner in life, my greatest source of strength, and the heart of our family."

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"His kindness, integrity, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew him," Fischer said of her late husband. She added that she “will cherish the decades we spend building a family in the Nebraska Sandhills.”

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About Bruce and Deb Fischer

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According to the Daily Mail, Fischer, 75, and Bruce were married for 54 years. They got married in 1972.

As per Fischer's Senate profile, she met her husband, a cattle rancher, while she was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After they married, the couple moved to the family ranch outside Valentine, Nebraska, where they raised their three sons. The couple also had six grandchildren, and the family has a Goldendoodle named Fred. As per the profile, the family continues to run its ranching business in the Nebraska Sandhills.

Fischer has represented Nebraska in the Senate since 2013.

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Before this, Fischer served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 to 2013. She represented the 43rd Legislative District and chaired the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. She was also a member of the Revenue Committee, the Natural Resources Committee and the Executive Board.