Kathmandu, Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to India, diplomats and foreign policy experts on Tuesday called for expanding trade, connectivity, energy cooperation and digital technology partnerships between Kathmandu and New Delhi. Nepal PM's India visit should focus on trade, connectivity, energy cooperation: Experts

Speaking at an event themed 'Contemporary Nepal-India Relations' in Kathmandu, the experts stressed the need to align Nepal's development priorities with India's economic growth and infrastructure development.

The Centre for Social Innovation and Foreign Policy hosted the event, bringing together government representatives, diplomats, academics, and journalists to share their perspectives.

At the event, former Indian ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae said the two countries must work together to address shared challenges arising from ongoing conflicts and global developments amid strains on the multilateral system.

Referring to last year's youth-led Gen Z movement that toppled KP Sharma Oli's government, Rae described the emergence of a new generation of leaders focused on economic development as an opportunity to advance bilateral ties.

Former vice chairperson of Nepal's National Planning Commission Govind Raj Pokharel highlighted progress in hydropower development and cross-border electricity trade, including Nepal's access to India's day-ahead electricity market.

The day-ahead electricity market is a daily wholesale auction where power producers and buyers trade electricity for the following day, establishing prices and locking in generation and consumption schedules.

Pokhrel called for stronger private sector involvement in energy, trade, agriculture, and connectivity. He also urged improvements in air links, mutually recognised quality-testing labs, and support systems for cross-border migrant workers.

Former Nepalese commerce secretary Purushottam Ojha said bilateral talks should focus on boosting exports, tourism services, electricity trade, digital commerce and speciality agricultural products.

Nepalese customs figures cited by Ojha show that India remains Nepal's largest trade partner, representing 84 per cent of its exports and nearly 60 per cent of its imports.

CESIF chairperson Vijay Kant Karna stressed the need for greater cooperation in energy, trade, investment, connectivity and disaster response, supported by clear timelines and regular follow-ups.

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