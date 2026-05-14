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    Nepal says no new restrictions for Indians, refutes reports about time limit, restrictions or visa

    Nepal says no new restrictions for Indians, refutes reports about time limit, restrictions or visa

    Published on: May 14, 2026 8:19 PM IST
    PTI
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    Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday said it has not imposed any new restrictions on tourists from India, dismissing media reports as "entirely false and baseless" about Indian nationals facing various restrictions and hassles while entering into the Himalayan nation.

    Nepal says no new restrictions for Indians, refutes reports about time limit, restrictions or visa
    Nepal says no new restrictions for Indians, refutes reports about time limit, restrictions or visa

    The open-border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India remain intact and no change has been made to the longstanding people-to-people ties, cultural relations, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, the Nepal Tourism Board said in a statement.

    Dismissing media reports about Indian nationals facing various restrictions and hassles while entering into Nepal, the tourism officials said that there is no truth in reports by a section of national and international media that restrictions have been imposed on Indian nationals such as visa, 30 days limit or other hassles.

    Earlier, the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi wrote on X: "No Visa, no hassle. Just hearts."

    "No limit, only experience. Use a passport or voter ID. Fly or drive your own car," the embassy added.

    "If you are driving a car, you need to register for a vehicle entry permit," said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    However, there is no time limit for individuals coming to Nepal, though for vehicles the permit can be provided for 30 days, which can be renewed upon paying certain fees, the official added.

    The Nepal Tourism Board has also issued a notice asking Indian travellers "to avoid unverified reports on restrictions on Indian tourists."

    Reiterating that no new policy has been introduced restricting the duration of stay for India tourists, nor has any change been made to the longstanding open border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India, the Board said, "In fact, Nepal government has recently introduced a new online facilitation system aimed at making travel more convenient for Indians and other international visitors entering Nepal via land routes with private vehicles."

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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