Kathmandu, Nepal has unveiled a special security plan for the upcoming Vijaya Dashami, Deepawali and Chhath festivals, with around 3,500 police personnel to be deployed across the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal to deploy 3,500 personnel for festival security across Kathmandu

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Chief of the Kathmandu District Police Range Dilip Ghimire said security personnel would be deployed in uniform as well as plain clothes during the festival period.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have identified theft, fraud, robbery and misbehaviour in public places as major security challenges during the festivals. Bag snatching at busy junctions has also been included in the security assessment.

Police personnel will be assigned to 22 different types of duties. Security checks will be intensified at entry points, with sniffer dogs deployed and closed-circuit television cameras used for surveillance, Ghimire said.

Special attention will be paid to crowded areas, public transport hubs, markets and other places expected to witness increased movement during the festive season.

The Kathmandu District Police Range has also issued a 13-point safety advisory for people leaving the Valley for their hometowns during the festive period.

People have been advised not to leave valuable jewellery, cash and important documents at home and to keep them in bank lockers where possible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have also urged people to stay away from gambling and other illegal activities and avoid quarrels, unnecessary noise and anti-social behaviour after consuming alcohol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also urged people to stay away from gambling and other illegal activities and avoid quarrels, unnecessary noise and anti-social behaviour after consuming alcohol. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

People making online purchases have been warned to remain cautious of fake websites, suspicious links and attractive offers circulated through social media.

The advisory also asks people to remain alert to fake tickets, fraud and illegal transactions and not to drink and drive.

People visiting crowded places have been advised to safeguard their belongings and pay particular attention to children and senior citizens.

Police have also urged the public not to use firecrackers or other potentially dangerous materials to celebrate the festivals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.