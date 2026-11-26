New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a powerful Thanksgiving storm. The emergency has been declared for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued warnings ahead of the approaching Thanksgiving storm. (AP Photo) more less

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“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds that could create dangerous travel conditions. Please stay alert, allow extra time for travel, and text 333-111 for real-time weather updates,” Hochul shared on X on November 25.

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The announcement comes after the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was postponed for the first time in history in view of the approaching storm.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the cancellation and the approaching storm, and wrote, “Tomorrow we are expecting severe weather, including winds up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. To protect every New Yorker and keep our city safe, we have made the decision with @Macys and @NYPDnews to reschedule the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to this Saturday, November 28th. The worst of the storm is expected to hit on Thanksgiving Day in the afternoon through the late evening.”

Mamdani issues safety tips ahead of approaching storm

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{{^usCountry}} Mamdani also posted a video where he shared safety tips for New Yorkers to follow. These include planning ahead and staying indoors when possible, not walking or driving through flooded areas, and signing up for emergency alerts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani also posted a video where he shared safety tips for New Yorkers to follow. These include planning ahead and staying indoors when possible, not walking or driving through flooded areas, and signing up for emergency alerts. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the New Jersey governor also sounded the alarm and wrote, “I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency – effective at 6:00 PM tonight – in anticipation of a significant storm that will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages this Thanksgiving. While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow.”

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Also Read | Thanksgiving travel faces double weather threat as East Coast storm, Bay Area flooding raise concern

Macy's balloons deflated as parade stands postponed

The balloons that are iconic in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade are now being deflated. They will be reinflated on Friday afternoon for the parade, now slated to take place on Saturday. A video of the same was shared online.

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“Macy's Parade Balloons Deflated After Storm Pushes Thanksgiving Parade to Saturday,” the person wrote. The National Weather Service (NWS) shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.

“A significant storm system impacts the region on Thanksgiving with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding,” NWS noted.