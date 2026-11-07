Nithya Raman’s husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, reportedly brought LA mayor-elect closer to Hollywood

Nithya Raman, the Democratic socialist-backed candidate, defeated incumbent Karen Bass to win the Los Angeles mayor election. Bass conceded on Thursday.

Nithya Raman met husband Vali Chandrasekaran when he was 17. (X/@liz_gar_cia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raman, the Indian-born urban planner, first won a seat to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020. She's been an advocate for the homeless and was an ally of Bass at one point. With this win, Raman has become the first Los Angeles mayoral candidate to defeat an incumbent since 2005.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The win sees Raman become mayor of the second-largest city in the US, which is known the world over for Hollywood. In this aspect, Raman's husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, has reportedly been of help, bringing her closer to the movie industry.

What to know about Vali Chandrasekaran

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Who is Nithya Raman’s husband, Vali Chandrasekaran? Vali Chandrasekaran is a television writer and producer known for working on shows including Modern Family and 30 Rock. He met Raman while they were students at Harvard. How did Vali Chandrasekaran influence Nithya Raman’s mayoral campaign? His work in television gave Raman an intimate view of how Hollywood’s struggles affect local businesses and families. That perspective helped shape her campaign focus on keeping Hollywood jobs in Los Angeles. Which Hollywood figures supported Nithya Raman’s campaign? Chandrasekaran’s celebrity friends and bosses became campaign backers, including Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling. Kaling also shared a video urging voters to support Raman.

{{^usCountry}} Chandrasekaran is a veteran television writer and producer. He is known for being “unfailingly good-natured” and “deeply committed to a comedy bit,” a New York Times article noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandrasekaran is a veteran television writer and producer. He is known for being “unfailingly good-natured” and “deeply committed to a comedy bit,” a New York Times article noted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Raman's husband is known for his work on shows like Modern Family and 30 Rock. He's an alumnus of The Harvard Lampoon, the undergraduate humor publication from the Ivy League university.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He met Raman when he was 17. The LA mayor-elect was a freshman at Harvard, and he was about to start there as well. The two crossed paths at an Indian classical dance performance near Harvard.

Also Read | ‘We are all proud of her’: Thiruvananthapuram kin cheer Indian-origin Nithya Raman's historic win as Los Angeles mayor

Though the two began dating in college, they broke up for a brief time, and Chandrasekaran eventually moved to Los Angeles, working for Boston Consulting Group by day and writing scripts at night. Raman, meanwhile, spent time in India working to improve life in urban slums, as per the report. The two now raise twins, aged 10, in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chandrasekaran said that he'd never thought he'd end up married to an elected official but has been supportive of Raman's campaign. His latest post on X is a message thanking outgoing mayor Bass, with a video statement from his wife attached below.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How Vali Chandrasekaran helped Nithya Raman

The article went on to describe Chandrasekaran as a “secret weapon” for Raman, noting that through his work, she has an “intimate view” of how the implosion of Hollywood is straining businesses and families. This went on to shape her campaign as Raman has spoken a lot about plans to keep Hollywood jobs in Los Angeles. She also made it a point to hire local micro-drama producers to make ads.

Speaking about Chandrasekaran's influence, Raman said, “His perspective has made the stakes impossible to ignore.”

Many of Chandrasekaran's celebrity friends and bosses also ended up supporting Raman, becoming her campaign backers. This includes household names like Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling. The latter even posted a video on social media encouraging voters to vote for Raman.