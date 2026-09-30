McLeod Dam update: Which Dona Ana County areas are at risk as dam failure looms? Flash Flood Emergency issued

Evacuations have been ordered in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon as officials fear the McLeod Dam could fail soon amid rising water pressure.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
A flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Dona Ana County as the McLeod Dam failure was “imminent”. The emergency, which also posed a life threat, is expected to affect the areas between Garfield and Salem in Dona Ana County.
Dona Ana County officials have evacuated the areas between Salem and Garfield. An evacuation center has been established in the Radium Springs Community Center on Lindbeck Road in Las Cruces.
McLeod Dam: Which Areas Will Be Affected By The Potential Flash Flood?
Fox News reported that the water levels at the Moira River surged over 20 feet in less that 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. It created massive pressure on the McLeod Dam, leading to the NWS announcing that it is at risk of "imminent failure."
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Local news outlet KTSM reported that the water from the dam is currently flowing at the rate of 56,100 cubic feet per second.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Local news outlet KTSM reported that the water from the dam is currently flowing at the rate of 56,100 cubic feet per second.
{{/usCountry}}
The NWS said in their alert that the “rural areas between Garfield and Salem, including parts of Highway 187 and Highway 390” are primarily set to be affected by the potential flash flood if the McLeod Dam, also called the Garfield Dam, fails.
Garfield lies around four miles northwest of Salem. They are connected by New Mexico 187, which mostly spans agricultural land with the settlements in the towns. All of these areas around the McLeod Arroyo if the dam fails to sustain the water pressure.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.