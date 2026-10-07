'No indication of broader threat to US': CDC monitors suspected plague case in Russia, says it is 'prepared'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement amid reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia. The statement shared on its social media profiles on October 6 came even as President Donald Trump said he'd speak to counterpart Vladimir Putin over the issue.

The CDC issued a statement on the reported death amid a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia. (X/@CDCgov)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, pneumonic plague is one of the most dangerous forms of plague and can be almost always fatal if untreated.

Here are five takeaways from what the CDC said.

CDC statement amid suspected pneumonic plague case

CDC noted that it was monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia. The federal agency noted that the reports said this had resulted in a death. “We are working across the U.S. government to assess developments as additional information becomes available,” they also added. They noted that the circumstances of this case remain unconfirmed, but added “plague is a serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics, particularly when recognized and treated early.” CDC noted that pneumonic plague can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when people come in close contact. They noted that the most vital steps to maintain public health were ‘rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, and monitoring of potentially exposed individuals’. CDC added that there is ‘no indication of a broader threat to the United States’ at this time, but noted their state of preparedness along with interagency partners. They also promised to monitor the situation closely.

US takes steps amid Russia's pneumonic plague case reports

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What are the symptoms and dangers of pneumonic plague? Pneumonic plague is characterized by severe respiratory symptoms including fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. It is extremely dangerous and can be fatal if not treated promptly with antibiotics. Why did the CDC say there is no indication of a broader threat from the suspected plague case in Russia? The CDC stated there is no evidence suggesting a broader threat to the U.S., citing their preparedness and continuous monitoring of the situation in Russia. How are authorities responding to the suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia? Authorities have placed nearly 200 people under medical observation who had contact with the deceased lab technician and have implemented monitoring and preventive health measures in the region.

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Trump also said he had a call scheduled with Putin to discuss the suspected plague case, and said they'd speak ‘very soon’. Trump also said US intelligence officials were in ‘very deep discussions’ about the situation and would ‘be able to report about it, probably tomorrow.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Trump also said he had a call scheduled with Putin to discuss the suspected plague case, and said they'd speak ‘very soon’. Trump also said US intelligence officials were in ‘very deep discussions’ about the situation and would ‘be able to report about it, probably tomorrow.’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation

The State Department, meanwhile, has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for Russia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called on Russia to release more information about the reported death there. “I ​think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously ⁠share more information with the world,” he said, as per reports.

What happened in Russia?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Darya Shipilova, who worked at an anti-plague institute in Russia, died after reports of her possible exposure to plague bacteria. She worked at the Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, but Russian authorities have said testing has not linked her death to plague or any pathogens she handled while at work.

Meanwhile, at least five hospitals in the area are under quarantine and nearly 200 people who had contact with Shipilova were placed under medical observation as a precaution.