NoMa shooting: Police looking for 3 juvenile suspects after man grazed by bullet in DC – what we know so far

Police are seeking to arrest three individuals in connection to a shooting in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood on Monday evening, October 5, police said. A man was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, according to police, Fox5DC reported.

Police looking for 3 juvenile suspects after man grazed by bullet in DC – what we know so far (Pexel - representational image)

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The shooting took place at the intersection of 1st Street, Northeast and Pierce Street, Northeast around 5:25 pm. Officers arrived at the scene and found the injured man.

Police looking for three juvenile Black males

Police are now looking for three juvenile Black males dressed in all black. They were last seen running on Pierce Street toward North Capitol Street.

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Allison Papson, @Fox5DC Senior Assignment Editor, shared information on the incident in an X post, writing, “NOMA SHOOTING: On Monday, October 5, 2026, at p.m., 5th District officers responded to the intersection of 1st Street, Northeast, and Pierce Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering a graze wound from gunfire. No arrest has been made at this time. Suspect lookout: three black juvenile males dressed in all black, last seen running on Pierce Street towards North Capitol Street.”

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{{^usCountry}} The DC MD VA Live, an independent news feed, shared a video of the scene on X, showing police activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DC MD VA Live, an independent news feed, shared a video of the scene on X, showing police activity. {{/usCountry}}

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“DC Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired during rush-hour near First Street and Pierce Street NE in NoMa/Washington DC. Police were called out to the area of the Starbucks on the 1200 block of First Street NE at around 5:20pm for a shooting,” reads the X post.

It adds that four males “fled on Lime bikes and were reportedly fleeing from National Guard while “tossing weapons.””

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“MPD’s Falcon was just up circling the area for the shooters, who are believed to be on the loose. Detectives have just arrived to the scene as well. This is an active and developing scene, with more information expected to be released from officials soon…,” it adds.

An update posted later says, “DC Police have confirmed that one person was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at First Street and R Street NE in Washington DC just after 5pm. Three juvenile males suspects fled the scene on foot and remain outstanding, per MPD. A handgun has been recovered on scene as well.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.