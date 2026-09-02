Houston, A non-profit organisation said four Indian-origin people from Texas have been missing since the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet flash floods and launched an emergency tracking desk, releasing USD 100,000 in relief funds.

Non-profit says 4 Indian-origin people from Texas missing after Nepal floods, launches USD 100K in relief drive

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Deepak Ahuja and Madhu Ahuja , business owners from north Texas, were returning from a Mount Kailash pilgrimage when contact was lost near the Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border following the floods that severed local communications networks.

"We all immediately started calling our parents. No answer," said Ashna Ahuja, daughter of the missing couple. "We just love them a lot and want them to come home."

Deep Dive What relief efforts are being made for those affected by the Nepal floods? Sewa International USA has launched a 'Nepal Flash Flood Relief' drive, raising over USD 100,000 for immediate relief efforts, including shelter materials, food rations, and medical supplies for affected communities. Why are so many tourists missing after the Nepal floods? The flash floods struck suddenly while numerous tourists were near the border, particularly those headed to the Kailash Mansarovar, resulting in many losing contact with their families. How is DNA identification being handled for missing persons from the Nepal floods? There is a planned DNA identification process for recovered bodies, where relatives can either provide samples locally or travel to Kathmandu for testing, although details on the protocol remain unclear.

A second couple from Murphy, Texas-Archana Suresh and Raghu Rajan-also remains unaccounted for in the Rasuwagadhi-Timure sector. US consular officials estimate approximately 85 to 90 American citizens were initially missing across the impacted river basin.

Texas-headquartered Sewa International USA announced Tuesday that it has raised over USD 55,000 within 24 hours for its "Nepal Flash Flood Relief" drive and established a missing persons portal .

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{{^usCountry}} "Flash floods have devastated parts of Nepal, killing hundreds and sweeping away many devotees gathered for the Kailash Yatra," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International USA. "It is heart-wrenching to see the suffering and grief of people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Flash floods have devastated parts of Nepal, killing hundreds and sweeping away many devotees gathered for the Kailash Yatra," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International USA. "It is heart-wrenching to see the suffering and grief of people." {{/usCountry}}

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The organisation confirmed that several of its own US-based volunteers who were near the border during the disaster are among those missing.

"Sewa's immediate priority is to help families who have lost their homes, are stranded, and face hunger, cold, and health emergencies," said Vinayak Astekar, Sewa's Associate Director for Disaster Response.

Ground relief teams have dispatched shelter materials, 300 heavy-duty tarpaulins, emergency food rations, and medical supplies-including 5,000 packets of oral rehydration solution-to affected communities in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts.

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