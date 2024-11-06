North Carolina: Young man votes for Harris after girlfriend's ultimatum

In a surprising turn of events, a North Carolina voter revealed to CNN that he initially planned to sit out the 2024 election. However, his decision changed when his girlfriend gave him an ultimatum: vote for Kamala Harris or risk their relationship. The young boy’s motivation behind voting for Kamala Harris left the internet in splits. A young North Carolina voter revealed that he decided to vote for Kamala Harris due to his girlfriend's ultimatum.(@atrupar/X)

Also Read: MAGA hooliganism in Alabama: Trump supporters allegedly vandalise car with Harris/Walz stickers

Young Harris voter votes because of his girlfriend

A young voter shared the hilarious reason behind voting for Harris with a CNN reporter. The reporter asked the young voter named Ryan who he voted for to which he replied “For Harris”. She then followed up with the question, “And tell me about how you came to this decision”. Ryan revealed, “So I was not gonna vote at all until my girlfriend was blowing up my phone telling me to go vote.” He added, “ And if I Didn’t she would break up with me. So, now I am here.”

The reporter asked, “Was she seriously gonna break up with you?” Ryans replied, “No…I made that up. She didn’t say that but it's funny to say that.” When the reporter further inquired if his girlfriend asked him to vote for Harris, Ryan admitted that “she did”.

She then asked that Ryan voted for Joe Biden in 2020 so for whom was he going to vote this time the letter confessed, “I wasn’t gonna vote at all. I was gonna stay at home, eat chips or something. I don't know.”

The reporter further asked about how long it took him to cast his vote to which he answered that it took him almost “2 hours” to vote.

Also Read: Election night fever: Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk to attend star-studded Mar-a-Lago mansion party | Report

This motivation left the netizens in splits

A user on X wrote, “I said this was happening everywhere and no one was talking about it. Happy wife happy life." A second user wrote, “Yes!! Happy wife, happy life lolololololol.”

However, there were other who did not find this reason fair to choose the candidate to vote for. A user wrote, “I thought the Dem Party considered relationship pressure to be bad. Or were those commercials not sincere?” Another user wrote, “But wait I thought spouses telling you who to vote for was bad?”

A third user wrote, “If she loses you should break up with her and date a trump fan lol.” A user wrote, “Word on the street is he voted for Trump and then dumped her.”