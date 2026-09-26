North Dallas Tollway closure today: Is it completely closed? When will it reopen? Latest updates

Following a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck, the Dallas North Tollway is closed in both directions close to West Northwest Highway.
Several 911 complaints about a significant collision on the Dallas North Tollway (southbound) near W. Northwest Highway prompted the dispatch of Dallas Fire-Rescue units on Friday, September 25, at 11:08 am.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}